PARIS — October 17, 2024 — Texworld Apparel Sourcing Paris will take place at Paris-Le-Bourget exhibition centre from February 10 to 12, 2025. For three days, buyers will have access to the best in global sourcing to design and build fashion brands’ Spring-Summer 2026 collections.

International suppliers to the global apparel and fashion industry will gather for three days of Texworld Apparel Sourcing Paris in Halls 3 and 4 of Paris-Le- Bourget exhibition centre, whose Hall 3 has been completely rebuilt for the recent Olympic Games. Encouraging booking levels already suggest a particularly active session, in line with Messe Frankfurt France’s forecasts.

Offering synergies between materials and finished products

The return of Texworld and Apparel Sourcing to the Paris-Le Bourget exhibition center will provide an opportunity to develop the layout of sectors and services.

Some of the sectors from the two shows will be brought together to create new synergies and to offer a women’s wardrobe in Hall 4, and a large area devoted to outdoor-sportswear-casualwear in Hall 3. All the services, the trends forum, the restaurants and the Agora, where conferences and round tables are held, will all be regrouped in Hall 2. This new organisation will enhance the coherence of the offer and provide new solutions for buyers’ sourcing work.

Presence of major suppliers and national pavilions

This dynamism of this edition is a reminder of the central role played by European markets for the fashion sector, from ready-to-wear to luxury. Like every edition, the major sourcing nations for fabrics, materials, accessories and finished garments products will be represented: first and foremost, China, with the largest number of exhibitors, Türkiye – the national pavilion supported by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) will be present – India, Korea, but also Indonesia, Pakistan, Thailand and Bangladesh, which should be at Le Bourget despite the difficult political context the country is going through. Texworld is also renewing the experiment launched in July on yarn sourcing with the Yarn Expo pavilion, valorising the upstream sector and the know-how of leading spinning companies.

Meeting the evolving needs of fashion and apparel markets

Once again, this year, the Messe Frankfurt France team has designed the trade show offering to meet new market demands: “Buyers, brand managers and designers come to Paris looking for players who are able to export and meet the sustainable development objectives that consumers are imposing on the fashion world today,” explains Julien Schmoll, Marketing and Communications Director at Messe Frankfurt France. Our expertise is to bring solutions and to select reliable industrial and commercial partners aligned with these expectations, capable of offering creative, quality products in large or small quantities, at attractive prices to meet the margin challenges, particularly in the mid-range.

Texpertise Econogy: spotlight on sustainable fashion

Driven by the Econogy principle, promoted worldwide by the Texpertise Network, Messe Frankfurt’s expertise in sustainability-related initiatives in the textile sector will be showcased through the Econogy Finder, which will enable buyers to identify online or on the mobile app all suppliers of sustainably produced textiles. In addition, the Econogy Talks will make it easier to find conferences dealing with these issues among the many round tables scheduled

in the Agora in Hall 2. Finally, the Econogy Tours, launched last July, will be renewed on Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 February, with a specialist on the subject covering a significant part of this specific offer.

Next edition in September 2025

Last but not least, Texworld Apparel Sourcing Paris has changed the date of its Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 edition, to be held from 15 to 17 September 2025 at Paris-Le-Bourget exhibition centre, with the leading sectors Avantex and Leatherworld. This calendar repositioning of the show enables its offer to be aligned with the creative cycles and meets the shared desire of buyers and manufacturers to ensure that sourcing and orders coincide more closely with the development of collections.

Posted: October 17, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt France