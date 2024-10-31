Syre (Sweden) Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — October 31, 2024 — Syre’s mission is it “to decarbonize and dewaste textiles, starting with polyester. By implementing true textile-to-textile recycling at hyperscale, we want to drive the transition from a linear to a circular value chain by putting textile waste to use, over and over again”. Syre’s objective is to “do this at an unprecedented speed and scale, with 12 production plants up and running at full speed and capacity by 2032, producing more than 3 million metric tons circular polyester, and in total +15 million metric tons CO2e abated”.

Earlier this year Syre won the ITMF Start-up Award 2024 which the company received on the occasion of the ITMF Annual Conference 2024 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “for ITMF it is important that start-ups like Syre become corporate members of ITMF. Syre offers new solutions for the pressing need to recycle textile waste. Companies along the textile value chain see the necessity to make the industry circular. Textile-to-textile recycling is a core step to reach this objective. To scale and speed up circularity it is required to intensify collaboration across all segments. ITMF offers a unique industry network that comprises all segments from fiber producers via textile machinery manufacturers down to integrated producers of apparel and home textiles. ITMF also offers valuable information that helps start-ups to better understand the global textile market and dynamics.”

Ms. Stina Billinger, Sustainability & Public Affairs Director of Syre, commented that “by joining ITMF as a corporate member, Syre has the opportunity to connect with well-established textile companies from around the world. This access helps to better understand the global textile value chain and to learn from the expertise and experience of players with a long history in the market. Having access to ITMF’s conferences, workshops, webinars, and publications offers start-ups to have a comprehensive view of the industry and to connect with relevant players.”

For more information about the Syre, please go to https://www.syre.com/

For more information about ITMF, please go to www.itmf.org

Posted: October 31, 2024

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)