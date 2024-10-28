Sci-Lume Labs® Inc. (USA) Joins The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH; Switzerland — October 28, 2024 — Sci-Lume Labs has created an affordable circular material (Bylon®) that is made from renewable agricultural waste. Bylon aims to close the fashion sustainability loop by making “scalably sourced, earth-digestible, and 100% recyclable clothing accessible to everyone”.

Sci-Lume Labs is also a winner of the ITMF Start-up Award 2024.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, commented that “ITMF is very proud to have start-ups like Sci-Lume Labs applying for and winning the ITMF Start-up Award. It is important for ITMF to bring together well-established textile and apparel companies with start-ups on the ITMF-platform. The objective is that they benefit from each other. Start-ups are bringing new ideas and technologies to the table while well-established companies have market expertise and experience that can help start-ups to scale up. For Sci-Lume Labs, membership with ITMF also provides unique access to relevant data and an international network from the entire textile value chain.”

Mr. Oliver Shafaat, CEO of Sci-Lume Labs Inc., emphasized that “becoming a member of ITMF helps us to get a better understanding of the textile industry’s dynamics. Furthermore, ITMF’s members come from every part of the world’s textile value chain, and it is critical to build communication and collaboration between these different stakeholders. All aspects of our industry need to work together to develop the sustainable and circular solutions the world needs. Platforms like ITMF play a vital role in enabling the transition to a more circular textiles industry.”

For more information about the Sci-Lume Labs Inc., please go to https://www.sci-lumelabs.com/

For more information about ITMF, please go to www.itmf.org

Posted: October 28, 2024

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)