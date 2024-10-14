Holland Industrial Group Announces Auction Of A Complete, Modern Dyeing & Finishing Facility In Fullerton, CA

FULLERTON, CA — October 14, 2024 — Holland Industrial Group is excited to announce a major industrial auction of a complete dyeing and finishing facility, former assets of Dae Shin USA Inc., featuring a wide range of late-model machinery. The auction will take place on Thursday, November 7th, starting at 8:00 AM PST. This event will be held via live webcast for remote bidders, ensuring accessibility for participants from across the country and internationally.

The facility, located at 610 Gilbert St, Fullerton, CA 92833, houses a comprehensive selection of specialized equipment, ideal for businesses in the textile industry. Key assets up for auction include Tenter frames, Dyeing & Finishing equipment, lab equipment, sewing machines, dye house trucks, fabric carts, air compressors, and rolling stock, among many other valuable pieces.

This auction represents an excellent opportunity for manufacturers, fabricators, and investors looking to acquire top-quality machinery at competitive prices. The equipment being auctioned is from a late-model facility, offering well-maintained, high-performance machinery that can add significant value to any operation.

Interested parties are encouraged to attend the inspection day, which will be held on Wednesday, November 6th, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM PST at the Fullerton location. This will provide prospective bidders the chance to review the items and ensure they meet their operational needs.

“This auction offers an exceptional opportunity for businesses to acquire high-quality, late-model machinery at a fraction of the cost of new equipment,” said Alex Holland, Senior Vice President of Holland Industrial Group. “Whether you’re expanding your operations or upgrading your facility, the assets available in this auction provide immense value.”

For further information or to register for the auction, visit www.Holland Industrial Group or contact Shawn Gaffney, Shawn Gaffney, shawn@hollandindustrialgroup.com

Posted: October 14, 2024

Source: Holland Industrial Group