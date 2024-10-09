BW Converting’s Baldwin Demonstrates How To Lead With TexCoat™ G4 And Finish With Perfection At ITMA Asia 2024

GREEN BAY, Wis. — October 9, 2024 — Building on its groundbreaking partnership with Monforts and Archroma, Baldwin Technology, a brand of BW Converting, will empower textile manufacturers to take the lead in sustainable finishing with its TexCoat™ G4 precision spray system at ITMA Asia 2024, Stand H5A29, October 14-18, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China.

Given the current global economy’s cost sensitivity and the rising emphasis on sustainability from brands, consumers and regulatory bodies, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly textile production methods. Baldwin’s team will be on hand at ITMA Asia to discuss how its technology aligns with the sustainability and carbon footprint objectives of the textile supply chain, all while enhancing performance and reducing costs.

Baldwin’s TexCoat G4 non-contact spray technology presents multiple advantages over traditional finishing methods. It revolutionizes the traditional water- and energy-intensive pad-dry-cure finishing process by precisely applying chemistry including softeners, antimicrobials, durable water repellents, flame retardants, resins and most other water-based chemicals across the textile surface only where it is required, on one or both sides of the fabric. The system can therefore reduce water, chemistry and energy consumption by up to 50% compared to traditional pad application processes. It utilizes the same chemicals as conventional pad baths without needing special additives.

At ITMA Asia, visitors will have the opportunity to see the technology up-close and experience a diverse selection of fabric samples with finishes that were applied with TexCoat G4, sourced from textile mills worldwide.

“In 2024, Baldwin has enjoyed amazing success in Asia with the adoption of TexCoat G4 with multiple new installations in Bangladesh, China, India and Pakistan just to name a few,” said Rick Stanford, Vice President of Global Business Development, Textiles, BW Converting. “Factory owners are investing in TexCoat G4 because it is the right thing to do for the planet and it pays for itself in short order through water, chemical and energy savings. Everybody wins with TexCoat G4.”

Baldwin’s recently announced collaboration with Monforts and Archroma further amplifies its commitment to sustainable textile finishing. This partnership merges Monforts’ state-of-the-art finishing equipment, Archroma’s leading-edge chemistries, and Baldwin’s TexCoat G4 spray technology to deliver next-generation sustainable solutions. Together, the three companies will support dyeing and finishing manufacturers, a critical part of the textile supply chain, in their development projects, boosting the quality and performance of their finished products, while at the same time maximizing the productivity and resource utilization of the finishing application process.

For more information, visit bwconverting.com.

Posted: October 9, 2024

Source: BW Converting