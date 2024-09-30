Thermore Presents Invisiloft®: The Innovative Slim Insulation Offering High Warmth With Minimal Thickness

MILAN, Italy — September 30, 2024 — Thermore Group, which has been innovating in the apparel insulation-alternative sector for 50 years, announces the launch of Invisiloft®, the revolutionary slim insulation that combines exceptional warmth with unprecedented thinness. Invisiloft® has been designed to offer extraordinary insulating capacity while minimizing bulk, a feature that marks a significant step forward in the design of technical garments.

Compactness and Versatility: Less bulky than traditional padding, one of the most significant advantages of Invisiloft® is its ability to provide warmth without the typical volume of classic insulation, making it perfect for lightweight and functional garments such as high-performance sportswear. However, it’s not limited to sportswear. The innovative insulation is also well-suited for everyday wear, thanks to its packable nature, allowing jackets and outerwear to be easily stored in small spaces without compromising functionality.

Made with 100% recycled fibers from post-consumer PET bottles, Invisiloft® offers the ideal combination of softness, lightness, and high thermal performance, perfectly meeting the needs of clothing brands seeking superior thermal performance combined with eco-friendly materials.

Invisiloft® is GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified, further affirming Thermore’s commitment to the growing sustainability demands within the industry.

Available in four weights – from 100 to 200 per square meter – Invisiloft® adapts to any design, meeting different climate and comfort requirements. Additionally, it is compatible with both normal washing and dry cleaning, ensuring ease of maintenance and long-lasting durability.

Once again, Thermore reaffirms its position as a true pioneer in the textile industry, driven by innovation, performance, sustainability, and durability; principles that have shaped the company’s history since its founding in 1972.

Posted: September 30, 2024

Source: Thermore Group