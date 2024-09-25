Significant Parts Of The Heytex Group Sold To New Investor Freudenberg Performance Materials (FPM)

BRAMSCHE, Germany — September 24, 2024 — Private equity investor Bencis Capital Partners is selling the core business of the Heytex Group with three production sites (two in Germany and one in China) and all central functions, including sales, research and development and administration, to Freudenberg Performance Materials (FPM). FPM is active in the market for coated technical textiles, as Heytex is, under the Mehler Texnologies brand. In 2023, the relevant part of the Heytex Group generated sales of around EUR 100 million with approximately 400 employees. The transaction is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities.

The merger under one roof will enable the new group to strengthen its technology platform and market presence, expand research and development capacities and benefit from each other.

“The Bramsche, Neugersdorf and Zhangjiagang sites will play a key role in the future direction due to their good investment status, as well as the new synergies and expanded resources,” says Hans-Dieter Kohake, CEO of the Heytex Group.

As part of its strategic orientation, Freudenberg is deliberately focusing on the two German and Chinese sites of the Heytex Group, which are ideally suited to the company’s goals and focus. The sites will make a significant contribution to the further development and expansion of the new Group’s market leadership.

The Pulaski (USA) and Nijverdal (Netherlands) sites of Heytex will remain with the current shareholder Bencis Capital Partners and will continue to operate independently.

Posted: September 25, 2024

Source: Heytex Bramsche GmbH