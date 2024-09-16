Sapphire Mills And XLANCE Srl – Pioneering Sustainable Stretch Fabrics For Workwear

LAHORE, Pakistan and VARALLO POMBIA, Italy — September 16, 2024 — Sapphire Mills is excited to announce its collaboration with XLANCE Srl, an Italian leader in innovative polyolefin-based stretch yarn. This partnership aims to revolutionize workwear by merging Sapphire Mills’ textile expertise with XLANCE® fiber’s sustainable stretch technology, delivering exceptional durability and comfort.

XLANCE® Fiber: A Revolutionary Approach to Sustainable Stretch

XLANCE® fiber represents a groundbreaking alternative to traditional spandex (TPU), offering superior performance while being environmentally friendly. Produced through a clean, eco-conscious process, XLANCE® fiber avoids the use of harmful chemicals, ensuring a lower environmental impact. The fiber’s unique properties enable garments to retain their stretch and fit longer, reducing waste and promoting a circular economy.

A Collaboration Rooted in Innovation and Durability

The primary objective of this collaboration is to introduce XLANCE® fabrics as a distinct range dedicated to enhancing the durability and sustainability of workwear and launderable garments. Sapphire Mills has been one of the select few mills capable of fully capitalizing on the exceptional stretch properties of XLANCE® fiber, making this partnership a natural evolution in their shared commitment to innovation.

Exceptional Features Tailored for Workwear

Fabrics made with XLANCE® fiber will offer exceptional thermal and chemical resistance, with their stretch properties remaining uncompromised even at temperatures up to 220°C and during exposure to aggressive washing and sanitizing chemical agents. Proven to maintain integrity and comfort after 50 washes at 75°C and drying at 155°C, these fabrics are ideal for industrial laundry settings. Their long-lasting stretch ensures comfort and fit over time, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

“In the workwear market, we see continuous influence and crossover from the apparel and sportswear sectors. As a result, more users are seeking workwear that is both stylish and comfortable. XLANCE® fiber is the perfect solution to meet these requirements, enabling the industry to engineer unique and innovative products,” said Costantino Colnaghi, CEO of XLANCE Srl.

Commitment to Sustainability and Market Impact

This collaboration highlights both companies’ commitment to sustainability and innovation. By incorporating XLANCE® fiber, Sapphire Mills is enhancing its workwear fabrics and aligning with global sustainability trends, with significant impact expected in rental garments, industrial laundries, medical, HORECA and military sectors.

“Our partnership with XLANCE Srl marks an exciting step forward in enhancing our workwear fabrics with sustainable stretch technology. By incorporating XLANCE® fiber, we’re elevating the durability and comfort of our products, staying true to our commitment to quality and innovation.” said Yousuf Abdullah, CEO, Sapphire Mills

Both companies are aiming to set the standard for high-quality, durable, and sustainable elastic yarn in workwear. This partnership is a key step in advancing stretch workwear fabrics and driving future textile innovations.

Posted: September 16, 2024

Source: Sapphire Mills / XLANCE Srl