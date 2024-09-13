Mahlo GmbH + Co KG Presents Innovative Solutions For The Textile Industry At ITMA Asia 2024

SAAL ON THE DANUBE, Germany — September 12, 2024 — When ITMA Asia opens its doors in Shanghai on 14 October, Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG will be presenting the latest systems and solutions for efficient, sustainable and high-quality textile production and finishing together with Shanghai Kuantex at stand H6-D17.

One of the key themes of Mahlo’s presentation is production optimization. The company has long been known for providing solutions that streamline textile manufacturing processes, helping businesses improve efficiency and reduce waste. The introduction of cutting-edge digitalization and energy-saving technologies underscores Mahlo’s commitment to meeting the needs of an increasingly digital and environmentally conscious market.

Mahlo will also highlight its well-regarded modular process control system “Optipac VMC” and the advanced data management platform “mLog Enhanced.” These systems are designed to enhance monitoring and control across various stages of textile production, ensuring consistent quality and operational efficiency.

Focus on innovative technologies

However, the main focus will be on Mahlo’s state-of-the-art straightening concept for feed-forward control of knitted fabrics with large and constantly changing distortions. The new flagship straightener ‘Orthopac RXVMC-20’, which was already presented as a prototype last year, has proven effective in numerous installations worldwide, delivering reliable results across diverse applications.

“Special attention was paid to the feed-forward controller and its interaction with the scanning system’s analysis electronics,” explains Sales Director Thomas Höpfl. An innovative control concept, supported by implemented AI, ensures that distortions are detected even before the correction rollers are reached, enabling even more precise and faster reactions.

However, the technology leader from Bavaria would not be living up to its reputation if it did not have another innovation up its sleeve. ‘ITMA Asia, with its important market and knowledgeable trade visitors, is exactly the right setting to present our latest development in the field of straighteners,’ Höpfl continues. This innovation will not only be available as a standalone straightener but can also be retrofitted to existing machines to enhance their performance and functionality.

Asia as a key market for the textile industry

As a key platform for the textile industry, ITMA Asia is an ideal venue for Mahlo to present its technological advancements to a global audience. With Asia being a critical market for textile manufacturing, the event provides an important opportunity for professionals to engage with the latest trends and establish valuable industry connections.

Posted: September 13, 2024

Source: Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG