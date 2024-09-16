Isaac Dabah, CEO Of Delta Galil Industries, Honored By Bizportal With Special Business Achievement Award

CAESAREA, Israel — September 16, 2024 — Delta Galil Industries, Ltd., the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for ladies, men and children, today announced that its CEO, Isaac Dabah has been honored with a special award by Bizportal, Israel’s premier digital financial news platform. Dabah received the award in recognition of Delta Galil’s strong business growth under his leadership at Bizportal’s annual economic conference in September.

“I’m honored to receive this award and share this recognition with all of our employees who demonstrate such dedication and resilience even during challenging times,” said Dabah. “At Delta Galil, we are steadfastly committed to our customers and stakeholders, to pursuing innovation in design and production, and to supporting local communities worldwide, all of which have been key to our business success over the years.”

Dabah was one of five prominent Israeli business leaders who were honored by Bizportal. According to Avishay Ovadia, Bizportal’s editor-in-chief, Dabah was selected for the honor based on his entrepreneurial spirit, innovative initiatives and record of success leading Delta Galil’s successful growth trajectory over many years.

Posted: September 16, 2024

Source: Delta Galil Industries