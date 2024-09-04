Indorama Ventures Achieves International Sustainability And Carbon Certification (ISCC+) Across Key Fiber Manufacturing Sites

BANGKOK, Thailand — September 4, 2024 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global sustainable chemical producer, has successfully achieved ISCC+ certification for three of its fiber manufacturing sites. In addition to one already ISCC+ certified fiber plant, this marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and circular economy practices. Across its entire business, a total of nine Indorama Ventures sites are now ISCC+ certified, offering a diverse range of sustainable products, including PTA, PET chips, fibers, and fabrics.

The newly certified high-performance fiber portfolio will serve customers who require strong, durable technical yarns such as in the Mobility, Tire cords, Airbags, Industrial or Mechanical Rubber Goods sector. The new offerings include:

Mass balanced (M.B.) polyamides PA6.6 and PA4.6 from the company’s sites in Obernburg (Germany) and Pizzighettone (Italy). Developed in collaboration with key partners, these products match the performance of standard polyamide yarns while reducing GHG emissions by approximately 55% at the polymer level.

from the company’s sites in Obernburg (Germany) and Pizzighettone (Italy). Developed in collaboration with key partners, these products match the performance of standard polyamide yarns while reducing GHG emissions by approximately 55% at the polymer level. Bio-based high-tenacity PA4.10 (M.B.) yarn made in Obernburg (Germany) for tire and specialties applications. This 100% bio-content polymer, produced from bio-based Sebacic Acid and bio-based Di-Amino Butane (DAB) component via mass balancing, supports significant GHG emissions reduction due to the innovative raw material.

made in Obernburg (Germany) for tire and specialties applications. This 100% bio-content polymer, produced from bio-based Sebacic Acid and bio-based Di-Amino Butane (DAB) component via mass balancing, supports significant GHG emissions reduction due to the innovative raw material. Recycled PET yarns and tire cord fabric from Indorama Ventures’ site in Kaiping (China). These yarns and fabrics made from 100% recycled PET, represent the company’s efforts to drive the evolution towards circular practices and lower carbon products.

ISCC+ Certification: A globally recognized standard for sustainable production

The ISCC+ (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) is a globally recognized standard for the sustainable production of biomass, and bio-based products, including recycled content. This certification ensures that materials are sourced and processed responsibly, reducing the environmental impact and promoting a circular economy.

Renato Boaventura, Chief Commercial Officer Mobility of Indorama Ventures’ Fibers business, stated: “In addition to our already ISCC+ certified viscose yarn plant in Czech Republic, we are proud that we now have three more sites with ISCC+ Certification, thanks to the diligent efforts of our teams. These certifications reinforce our commitment to expanding our portfolio of sustainable fibers for the tire and automotive industries, including airbags. Our new range of recycled and bio-polyamide and recycled PET will help our customers achieve their CO2 footprint goals with certified traceability of raw materials.”

Indorama Ventures remains dedicated to leading the way in fostering a circular economy within the industrial fiber segment. More information about ISCC can be found at www.iscc-system.org. Customers can address their queries to enquiry.fibers@indorama.net

Posted: September 4, 2024

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)