Freudenberg Performance Materials Acquires Major Parts Of The Heytex Group

WEINHEIM, Germany — September 24, 2024 — Freudenberg Performance Materials is expanding its business in coated technical textiles (Mehler Texnologies). The technical textiles specialist is acquiring major parts of the Heytex Group from the private equity investor Bencis Capital Partners. The acquisition covers the core business of Heytex with three production locations (Germany and China) and all headquarter related functions, including Sales and R&D.

The Heytex Group is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality and functional technical textiles. The company with an international presence is headquartered in Bramsche, Germany. In 2023, the parts of the Heytex Group to be acquired by Freudenberg Performance Materials generated sales of roughly €100 million with a workforce of some 400 employees. The transaction is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

“The acquisition of major parts belonging to the Heytex Group complements our business in coated technical textiles ideally: we are expanding our technology platform, our market exposure and R&D capabilities. This will lead to leveraged innovative solutions for our customers. At the same time, we are gaining access to new, attractive product segments and strengthening our capabilities in the field of coated technical textiles,” said Dr. Andreas Raps, CEO of Freudenberg Performance Materials and Member of the Executive Council of the Freudenberg Group. Heytex operates worldwide and is a perfect match for Freudenberg, because its success is based on foundations such as innovation, customer orientation and outstanding quality.

Posted: September 25, 2024

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials