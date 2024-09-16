Cinte Techtextil China 2024 Opens With Nearly 400 Global Exhibitors Fuelling Innovation And Sustainability

SHANGHAI— September 16, 2024 — Industry players at the leading edge of technical textiles, nonwovens, and related machinery are preparing to welcome buyers to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre this week, with Cinte Techtextil China 2024 to serve as the gateway to the APAC markets. From 19 to 21 September, nearly 400 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions will inspire progress and global trade across the 38,000 sqm exhibition space. In addition to the high-traffic International Area at Hall E1, which features the German Pavilion, European Zone, and various overseas brands, the fair will also showcase six domestic themed zones and six domestic pavilions covering major market segments and application areas. Beyond sourcing, visitors can stay informed about industry trends, technological breakthroughs, and sustainable concepts through a diverse lineup of fringe events.

Close to the European Zone, which features exhibitors from countries including France, Italy, and Switzerland, the esteemed German Pavilion will return, promoting suppliers’ advanced technical and manufacturing capabilities. 10 notable brands will offer a selection of quality and sustainable items covering machinery & components, filaments, nonwovens, and solutions tailored for diverse applications. Suppliers from other countries and regions across Asia and the Middle East will also add to the variety of offerings in the International Area. Featured exhibitors include:

German Pavilion

Autefa Solutions, Emtec Electronic, Hansa Industrie-Mixer, J.H. Ziegler Nonwovens and New Materials, Lindauer Dornier, Monosuisse, Neuenhauser Group, Reifenhauser Enka Tecnica, Reifenhauser Reicofil and Perlon.

European Zone

EMS-GRILTECH (Switzerland), Fil Man Made Group (Italy), IBENA Textilwerke (Germany), Scantech (France), and many more.

Others

Andritz Perfojet (France), Dilo Group (Germany), FPC Industrial (Saudi Arabia), Nihon Glass Fiber (Japan), Picanol (Belgium), Themoanano (Korea) and more.

Beyond the International Area, the fair also includes six other exhibition areas, for filtration, separation and geotechnical construction; medical, health and hygiene; sails and composite materials; safety protection textiles; the innovation space; and the conference area. With each area dedicated to a particular product group or theme, buyers can efficiently source for targeted products and explore the fairground. Among the many domestic brands showcasing their products and solutions, six Chinese regional pavilions will pool their resources to increase market exposure in various sectors of the technical textiles and nonwovens industry.

Chinese regional pavilions

Foshan Jiujiang – medical and hygiene textiles

Foshan Xiqiao – maternal and infant hygiene textiles

Hubei Xianto – nonwovens for face masks, protective clothing and more

Jiangsu Funing – eco-friendly filtration materials and more

Liaoning (new pavilion) – nonwovens for medical/hygiene, protective textiles and filtration

Zhejiang Tiantai – filtration and separation textiles

Featured domestic brands

Jiangsu Aoshen Hi-Tech Materials – safety and protective textiles

Eastex Industrial Science And Technology – automotive textiles

Tiandingfeng (TDF) Holdings – construction textiles

Zhejiang Kingsafe Hygiene Material Technology – medical and hygiene textiles

Key fringe events to further promote industry evolution

Across the three-day fair, leading experts from a range of enterprises and institutes will bolster innovation and sustainability exchange at the fair’s fringe programme. As part of Messe Frankfurt’s Texpertise Network, Cinte Techtextil China promotes the textile industry’s eco-transition, and at this edition will launch its Sustainability Guided Tours to support green exhibitors. There will be two separate tours, with the first focusing on Mobiltech on Day 1 and the second on other highlighted exhibitors on Day 2. External sustainability expert Mr Karl Borgschulze will host both, sharing his knowledge and facilitating the building of meaningful connections.

Other highlighted events include:

Panel discussion – Innovation as a Driver for Sustainability: Managing Complex Requirements in the Global Textile Industry (Hall E1 – G13)

AiDLab presentation (Hall E1 – G13) – A discussion on how AI can automate the inspection process of conventional textile, apparel and personal hygiene product manufacturing process

Groz-Beckert presentation (Hall E1 – D01) – An overview of the latest innovative products from the company

The 12th China International Nonwovens Conference (Hall E3 – C58)

2024 Innovation Award (Hall E3 – G55) and Innovation Product Presentations (Hall E1 – G13)

Finally, on Day 3, there will also be a press conference for moist toilet tissues hosted by CNITA, and co-organised by Henan Yixiang Hygiene Technology (Deeyeo) and the domestic TECHNICAL TEXTILES magazine. As an innovative product with an application scope different from ordinary wet wipes, a more updated set of standards is needed to meet moist toilet wet tissues’ performance requirements and to improve the user experience. The event aims to promote the implementation of these standards, foster improved quality and technological innovation amongst manufacturers, and better protect consumers’ interests. Improved standards are conducive to the sub-sector’s development towards the high-end market and increasing the international competitiveness of Chinese products.

The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span a full range of potential uses in modern technical textiles and nonwovens. These categories also cover the entire industry, from upstream technology and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This scope of product groups and application areas ensures that the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

Cinte Techtextil China will be held from 19 – 21 September 2024.

The fair is organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

Posted: September 16, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA)