Award-Winning Haptic Measurement Device To Be Showcased At ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 In Shanghai

LEIPZIG, Germany — September 30, 2024 — The next-generation TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer, specifically designed for the textile and nonwovens industries, offers updated features and a cloud-based database. The TSA distinguishes itself by simulating the sensory capabilities of the human hand through sound and deformation analysis, providing objective measurements of haptic parameters such as surface softness, surface smoothness, stretch, and recovery behavior. Notably, the TSA delivers these results in just 90 seconds — a significant reduction in time compared to traditional hand-panel testing methods.

Further enhancing its capabilities, the lab instrument now measures thermal properties and includes improved methods for assessing springback behavior, as well as an integrated camera for capturing detailed sample images. These features offer unparalleled precision in analyzing textile haptic qualities. Comparative studies have demonstrated that the TSA’s results correlate up to 100% with traditional hand-panel testing conducted by touch experts, underscoring its accuracy and consistency.

The emtec TSA builds on its success in the paper industry and has been recognized for its innovative features. At the recent Techtextil North America in Raleigh, it was honored with the Innovation Award 2024 in the “New Product” category. This award underscores the TSA’s role in setting new standards for haptic measurement in the textile and nonwovens industry.

Another unique selling point of the TSA is its seamless integration into the cloud-based Virtual Haptic Library, which was developed in collaboration with Black Swan Textiles. This online database categorizes the digital TSA sample data and enables authorized personnel worldwide to access the information in real time. This innovation significantly streamlines quality assurance and control and reduces the worldwide sample shipping to verify haptic properties, resulting in a significant return on investment.

“As the desire for automated and sustainable processes continues to evolve in the textile and nonwovens industry, the need for precise and reliable haptic measurement test methods has never been greater,” says Alexander Gruener, Global Business Development Manager at emtec Electronic. “The TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer not only meets this need, but also sets a new benchmark in haptic testing. We look forward to showcasing this advanced solution at ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 and demonstrating how the TSA can simplify quality assurance, product development and supply chain management.”

Visitors to ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 are encouraged to visit Roachelab at booth H8-A03 to explore the latest advancements in haptic quality testing, including new methods for digitization.

Posted: September 30, 2024

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH