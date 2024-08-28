Winners Of The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Awards 2024 Announced

ZÜRICH, Switzerland —August 27, 2024 —

The ITMF Awards 2024 are presented in two categories:

ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Award

ITMF International Collaboration Award

The winners will present their projects at the upcoming ITMF & IAF Conference 2024 which will be held from 8-10 September 2024 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan and will be co-hosted by the Uzbek Textile & Apparel Industry Association (UZTS).

The objective of the ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Award is to recognize sustainable and innovative achievements in the textile industry with focus on innovation, design, development, and production under the strictest standards of sustainability and respect for the environment.

The winners of the ITMF Innovation & Sustainability Award 2024 are (in alphabetical order):

GuoWang High-Technique Fiber Company (China): http://www.shenghonggroup.cn/en/ –

Low-carbon & sustainable innovation in PET fibre industry

Samsara Eco (Australia): https://www.samsaraeco.com/ – Infinite plastic recycling: a solution for end-of-life textiles

The objective of the ITMF International Cooperation Award is to recognize progress in international collaboration in the textile industry according to the values of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The winners of the ITMF International Cooperation Award 2024 are (in alphabetical order):

DITF (Germany): www.ditf.de and RBX Creations (France): https://www.iroony.net/ –

Next generation cellulosic filaments from hemp

