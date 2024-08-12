The Central Asian International Textile Machinery Exhibition – CAITME 2024 — Brings Together Leaders Of Textile Machinery Industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — July 30, 2024 — CAITME, the main international exhibition of equipment and technologies for textile, clothing and knitwear industry in Central Asia, will again be held on September 7-9, 2022, at Uzexpocentre, Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and open the autumn exhibition season of Iteca Exhibitions.

The textile industry is a dynamically developing sector of Uzbekistan, the sphere of implementing innovations and new technologies, promoting foreign investment, creating new businesses, including textile and cotton-textile clusters, as well as realizing large-scale public benefit goals through creation of many new jobs. All this implies the need for a wide range of equipment and technologies used in the entire production chain – from yarn to ready-made garments.

CAITME is a unique event that opens up unlimited opportunities to bring advanced technologies to the country, upgrade production facilities and establish mutually beneficial cooperation.

The CAITME platform is a tool to review and demonstrate achievements and developments of international manufacturers in the field of sewing and textile engineering offering the necessary equipment and components for any textile company. CAITME is a unique international exhibition of technologies for the textile and clothing industry in the Central Asian region. According to an independent audit held by the World Exhibition Association (UFI) is the largest textile exhibition in the CIS.

The exhibition is attended regularly by many recognized leaders of textile machinery and suppliers of the most advanced technologies from Europe and Asia. The event is supported by key ministries and departments and attended by professionals and experts from the Central Asian region, leading investors and international organizations. This year they will also be visited by representatives from European countries, who will come to see the latest developments and make new contacts. This gives the event even greater scope and significance.

It is pleasant to note that CAITME 2022 has returned to its pre-pandemic scale again, its exposition will unfold in all exhibition areas of the Uzexpocentre NEC. The pandemic has affected activities of many textile machinery companies. Restrictions effected in many countries did not allow for full-fledged participation in the exhibition in 2021, even the largest market players could not bring their machinery and equipment. This year the exhibition has gathered the full composition of the world`s leading manufacturers.

They include: PICANOL, SAURER, TRUETZSCHLER GMBH, RIETER MACHINE WORKS, TOYOTA TEXTILE MACHINERY, VANDEWIELE NV, JUKI, TAJIMA, TEXTIMA, ITEMA, BROTHER, KONICA, MIMAKI, LAKSHMI MACHINE WORKS and others.

A wide range of high-tech textile and clothing equipment will be presented to the attention of visitors, namely: main and auxiliary equipment for textile and clothing production, components, equipment, instrumentation and laboratory equipment, industrial air conditioning and ventilation systems, compressors, chemicals and dyes, cotton cleaning equipment, etc. The visitors will have the opportunity not only to see the machines in action, but also to get advice on its operation and evaluate technical performance of the equipment at the exhibition.

More than 306 companies from 19 countries will be represented at this year`s exhibition, including: Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Spain, Italy, Peoples Republic of China, Republic of Korea, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, the USA, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Japan.

Three following countries will perform with National Expositions:

Germany

Italy

The Republic of Korea .

TOP-5 participating countries are ranked as follows:

Turkey (84 companies)

Italy (55 companies)

Germany (39 companies)

India (25 companies)

PRC (17 companies).

The share of foreign exhibitors is 86%, Uzbekistan is represented by 42 companies, dealers and suppliers making 14% of the total number of participants.

The exposition of Turkish manufacturers is the leading one with confidence in terms of the number of exhibitors – 84 companies will present their developments and the latest technologies to the visitors: a wide range of sewing, textile equipment and components: equipment for dyeing and finishing, fabric quality control machines, oils for equipment, steam boilers, filters, reverse osmosis, dryers, chemicals and dyes and many more.

The Italian National Pavilion is organized by the I.C.E Agency and the ACIMIT Association. The participating companies will present automatic half-hose machine, cutting systems, finishing, drying, laboratory and dyeing equipment, dosing systems, water treatment systems, steam boilers and more.

Traditionally, the German Pavilion takes part in the exhibition with the companies presenting lines for sewing bed linen, dyeing and finishing equipment, preparatory weaving equipment, knitting needles, heat-setting machines, turn-key processing lines and others.

As part of the national stand of South Korea, 10 manufacturers of twisting and winding machines, finishing equipment, spinning accessories, preparatory equipment for spinning, weaving machines for standard and narrow fabrics and more will participate.

The companies from India, PRC, Switzerland and other leading manufacturing countries will perform with their wide exposition.

Indian textile machinery will be represented at CAITME by 25 leading manufacturers of equipment and components for various stages of textile and clothing manufacture: spinning accessories, bobbins, spinning cans, grinders, chemicals and dyes.

Seventeen companies from PRC will showcase their looms, hosiery and knitting equipment, circular knitting machines, spinning accessories, sewing machines and other equipment.

Active participation of leading Swiss manufacturers in the composition of 11 companies has also become traditional. This year, their booths will showcase conveyor belts and lines, spinning equipment and accessories, test and laboratory equipment, vacuum waste disposal systems, etc.

A few months prior to the exhibition, there was a keen interest expressed by the manufacturing companies of the clothing and textile industry and related industries, which were looking forward to the opening of the exhibition. Professionals from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russian Federation, Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania, Turkey, India and many other countries have already confirmed their visits.

For the convenience of specialists, CAITME exposition will be split into sections:

Pavilion 1 – Knitting, dyeing, finishing equipment

Pavilion 2 – Sewing, embroidery, cutting, printing and other equipment for clothing

Pavilion 3 – Spinning, twisting, winding equipment and components

Pavilion 4 – Equipment for weaving and non-woven production, dyeing and finishing machines, national expositions.

Atrium 1 – Chemicals and dyes, water treatment and recycling systems

Atrium 2 – Cotton ginning equipment, spinning accessories

A large number of new products will be presented in each section of the exhibition. Novelties in finishing and dyeing, and printing on fabrics will generate particular interest of the visitors. The companies representing the latest printing technologies in the textile industry will demonstrate their products in Pavilions 1 and 2.

On-line registration of visitors is available on the exhibition website; as of now 3,500 professional visitors have registered online.

The visitor registration is sponsored by the Swiss Textile Machinery Association SWISSMEM.

The official airline of the CAITME exhibition, Turkish Airlines, provided special discounts for all exhibitors and visitors.

The event is organized by Iteca Exhibitions, the International Exhibition Company, and its partner – ICA Eurasia in cooperation with the key industry agency – Uzbekistan Textile and Garment Industry Association.

