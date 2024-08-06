Teijin Frontier Expands European Fashion Business With Opening Of New Showroom In Paris

TOKYO, Japan — August 6, 2024 — Teijin Frontier Limited announced today that its European subsidiary, Teijin Frontier Europe GmbH, has opened a new showroom in Paris with the aim of expanding its fashion business in the region.

Launched in June 2024, the showroom displays Teijin Frontier’s fabric collection and products, which is centered on environmentally friendly and functional fibers. The collection includes the company’s ECOPETⓇ polyester fiber, made with recycled post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and its ultra-soft and smooth SOLOTEXⓇpolytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) fiber, as well as textiles and other products that use these fibers.

In addition to showcasing materials and disseminating information, the showroom will display applications in collaboration with Teijin Frontier’s Japanese suppliers and serve as an exhibition venue for their clients’ brands. The exhibits will change seasonally and align to evolving customer needs.

By opening a showroom in the fashion capital of the Western world, Teijin Frontier aims to increase its presence as a fiber supplier to the French and European markets. Furthermore, by encouraging customers to visit and learn about its products, Teijin Frontier hopes to uncover new needs and trends, which will be used to guide development of new products and solving customer issues.

Posted: August 6, 2024

Source: Teijin Group