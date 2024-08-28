Milliken & Company Names Allen Jacoby Textile Business President

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — August 27, 2024 — Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company is pleased to announce Allen Jacoby as EVP and president of its textile business, assuming full operational responsibility for the company’s textile product portfolio. Jacoby has served as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer and SVP of Corporate Development and Innovation since 2021 and will succeed David Smith who is retiring after 45 years of dedicated service to Milliken, starting as an intern and working his way to the board room.

“Allen is known for his enterprise thinking and has demonstrated the ability to drive growth and value creation through strategic initiatives,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. “We look forward to all that he will accomplish as the new leader of our textile business and wish David the very best as he moves toward his well-earned retirement.”

During his early tenure at Milliken, Jacoby led the growth of several product lines in the textile business. In 2013, he took responsibility for the plastic additives segment of Milliken’s chemical business where he successfully led technology transitions and implemented new strategies for growth. Prior to Milliken, Jacoby worked as a consultant for Scient and Arthur D. Little. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University, and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am honored to lead Milliken’s textile business and eager to work alongside our dedicated team to serve our customers and continue our legacy of industry leadership,” said Jacoby. “Having spent a decade in this business early in my Milliken career, this is a full circle moment, and I am grateful to the board and senior leadership for trusting me to lead.”

