International Textile Manufacturers Federation  (ITMF) Announces Winners Of The ITMF Start-Up Award 2024

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — August 21, 2024 — The winners of the ITMF Start-up Award 2024 will present their business models at the upcoming ITMF & IAF Conference 2024 which will be held from 8-10 September 2024 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan and will be co-hosted by the Uzbek Textile & Apparel Industry Association (UZTS).

The objectives of the ITMF Start-up Awards are to provide start-ups a platform to showcase their innovative ideas and to offer them the possibility to meet in-person with well-established companies from the entire textile value chain.

The 4 winners of the ITMF Start-up Award 2024 are (in alphabetical order):

RE&UP Recycling Technologies (Netherlands): https://reandup.com/ RE&UP – scalable recycling technologies for high-performance fibres

Sci-Lume Labs (USA): https://www.sci-lumelabs.com/ Bylon – scalable, melt-spun fibers without oil or waste

Sycoretec CAS (China): https://www.sycoretec.com/index.php?lang=en SYCORE-TEX – materials of topological softgel for ultra-thermal insulation

Syre Impact (Sweden): https://www.syre.com/ Syre hyperscales textile-to-textile recycling



Posted: August 21, 2024

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)