Indonesia: Trützschler & Agansa Joining Forces For Service Excellence

NEUBULACH, Germany.— August 2, 2024 — Indonesia is one of the world’s biggest textile markets. It’s also a key market for Trützschler’s Spinning and Card Clothing businesses. That’s why we place a sharp focus on selecting a strong partner to serve local customers. Agansa successfully won that role in 2023. Together with Trützschler, the team of technical experts combines expertise in Spinning and Card Clothing to ensure that our customers receive outstanding service in the respective application areas.

In recent years, Agansa and Trützschler have built a relationship as leading players in the Indonesian textile sector. Agansa has a strong reputation for servicing machinery. Its headquarters are located in Bandung, two hours from Jakarta, while it also operates a branch office in Solo. All sites offer rapid service, as well as a full range of clothings and replacement parts for Trützschler spinning and carding machines.

Certified and standardized

Agansa was selected as our service agency in Indonesia because it has a unique capacity to provide excellent support for both card clothing and spinning. That ensures a single point of contact for all Trützschler customers. On top of this, the company is able to meet our strict criteria for service by operating at the same standard as every Trützschler service station worldwide. That uniform excellence is ensured by a comprehensive certification process. Expert engineers from Trützschler regularly visit Agansa to evaluate its facilities, as well as the skills and knowledge of its on-site team. Together, the partners agree improvements and further training to make sure every detail of the agency’s day-to-day operations is identical to the rest of our global network.

Events for excellence

Several events have already demonstrated the value of this collaboration since it entered into force in 2023. In September and October for example, the partners hosted a series of Customer Day events in Bandung, Jakarta and Solo – reaching more than 250 customers from Trützschler’s Spinning and Card Clothing businesses. Together, the attendees engaged in open discussions about key challenges and opportunities. Customers also had a chance to share their concerns and suggest improvements.

Outstanding service everywhere

Agansa’s technical team is now helping to maximize the positive impact of our machines across the textile market in Indonesia. Customers for Trützschler’s Spinning and Card Clothing businesses in this country can rely on this new service agency to provide the same outstanding support offered everywhere else in the world.

Customers satisfied with service

Jemmy Kartiwa Sastraatmaja, owner of Danar Mas, one of the leading textile manufacturers in Indonesia, specialized in yarns and greige fabrics, speaks positively about his experience with the Trützschler and Agansa team: „We are satisfied with the support from the sales team and the technical service team from Trützschler and Agansa, who are always ready to help.”

Posted: August 2, 2024

Source: Trützschler Card Clothing GmbH / Trützschler Group SE