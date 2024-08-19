Hyosung Presents New Eco-Friendly Yarns And SS 26 Textile Trends At  China International Textile Fabrics And Accessories Expo

SEOUL, South Korea— August 19, 2024 — With the aim of introducing new sustainable textile solutions and fresh new looks to its entire value chain, Hyosung will exhibit at the China International Textile Fabrics and Accessories (Autumn/Winter) Expo – the world’s largest professional fabric and accessories exhibition – taking place in Shanghai this August 27-29. The Expo comprehensively showcases new products, technologies, trends, and concepts in the textile field, promoting healthy and sustainable industry development through collaboration.

“This year, we look forward to leading 27 domestic and international partners in participating in the exhibition, forming the Hyosung exhibition group, occupying a large 828 sqm booth to provide the best experience for every visitor,” said Scott Park, Hyosung Marketing Director, China. “Hyosung combines environmental sustainability with technology and market demand, highlighting new yarn technologies to provide a new visual feast.”

At the Expo, Hyosung will focus on presenting its multi-functional and eco-friendly yarns, including its regen Spandex and regen BIO spandex. Hyosung’s RCS-certified, 100% recycled regen Spandex is made from the reclaimed waste that occurs from Hyosung’s manufacturing process. regen BIO Spandex is made with renewable resources instead of petroleum-based materials, reducing carbon footprint and dependence on non-renewable resources. Hyosung three of bio-based Spandex yarns made with varying amounts of content made from renewable resources: regen BIO, regen BIO+, and regen BIO Max.

Additionally, Hyosung will highlight its popular CREORA® Fresh Spandex, which will now be produced domestically in China. CREORA Fresh Spandex features odor-neutralizing functionality with high elasticity. Using a chemical neutralization method, CREORA® Fresh can efficiently and permanently neutralize odor components like ammonia, acetic acid, and isovaleric acid, maintaining freshness and comfort.

Hyosung’s Fashion Design Center (FDC) team will present the latest trends for the SS 26 season, incorporating consumer needs into product design and development. The three major textile trends will showcase three types of apparel: sports/outdoor, lingerie, and home leisure.

Hyosung welcomes all attendees to visit its CREORA® booth located in Hall 4.1, E103, where it will showcase its full range of products, globally developed fabrics, and FDC-designed sample garments.

Posted: August 19, 2024

Source: Hyosung