Heberlein Technology AG To Exhibit Technical Achievements At ITMA Asia + CITME 2024

WATTWIL, Switzerland — August 20, 2024 — Heberlein, a supplier of air interlacing and air texturing jets, aims to impress visitors at ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 with an amazing technical achievement in Drawn Texturized Yarn (DTY) and the latest components, including the brand new HemaJet-LB06. The jet housing shows great compatibility and makes the Swiss company a one-stop supplier for air-texturing processing.

In China, the ATY industry is an interesting niche of synthetic yarn production. The sector is exposed to strongly fluctuating cycles and recently at a peak level. Various industries, including fashion, home textiles, and industrial applications demand air-textured yarns for the local market and export. Heberlein reports satisfying ATY business in China. Heberlein optimistically look forward to upcoming ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 in Shanghai (China) where they expect an interested audience for ATY and their jet housing novelty.

Heberlein is also proud to present the latest DTY jet insert X44.29 with the smallest dimensions ever produced. This jet is designed for applications up to 30dtex – that’s super tiny.

Visitors at ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 are welcome in hall 7 at the Heberlein booth D25!

HemaJet-LB06 – economic solution for Air Texturized Yarn (ATY)

Heberlein, known for the production of high-quality jets for air texturing, offers the complete solution from a single source. The brand new robust HemaJet-LB06 jet housing is compatible with all jet core series (T, A, and S).

This compatibility makes it an ideal solution for various air texturing process requirements. The distance between the impact body and the jet core can be easily adjusted using various gauges, allowing for precise control and optimization of the texturing process.

Heberlein jet cores are the reliable solution for ATY since decades. Suiting a wide range of requirements like compact and uniform yarns from 30dtex up to 3,000dtex or softer, textile yarns achieved through a higher overfeed potential, finally Heberlein provides a solution for every application. Customer can choose from the great jet core portfolio and whatever jet core fits the needs, it fits – guaranteed – the housing too.

Savings by the hour in China

Even in China where energy costs are relatively low, the saving potential was recognized. Heberlein’s new APe series with the capability to reduce compressed air consumption by 15% with the same number of knots had DTY yarn producers reaching for their calculators. While energy costs are lower in China compared to most markets, a texturizer there still saves about one dollar per hour. For this calculation, Heberlein cites GlobalPetrolPrices.com and uses a price of $0.087 per kilowatt-hour (December 2023 meridian). It is also based on the industry standard for costing of 0.12 kWh for one Nm3. The effective cost savings in China for a machine equipped with APe series jets (288 positions) amount to $24.3 per day on the basis of 3bar and 24 hours.

The APe series covers an application range from 67 dtex up to 800 dtex. The new type of jet insert APe141 helps to achieve a high interlacing density of 80 to 160 FP/m and a light to medium stability.

The new generation of spinning jet

Worldwide recognition finds the PolyJet-SP3 for spinning textile yarn. For producers of demanding technical yarns the PolyJet-TG-3-HP405A/WO70 (TopAir) produces yarn with unmatched even and uniform interlacing density as well as with strong, reliable knots for high tenacity yarn (HT and HMLS). Heberlein’s PolyJet-TG-3 achieves more than 12 knots per meter with 1100f98dtex and 1670f98dtex. Yarn parameters of tensile strength, elongation, and elasticity show smaller variations, for ultimate quality benefits, as well as improved unwinding behaviour of the bobbins.

A typical Heberlein benefit comes with the PolyJet series SP-3 and TG-3. The high-performance air interlacing jets for textile and technical yarns offer a unique quick-release system, so jet packs can be exchanged within seconds, with just a single 180° turn. They also feature a compact, space-saving design and a roll bar to protect the ceramic surfaces.

Posted: August 20, 2024

Source: Heberlein Technology AG