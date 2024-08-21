ANDRITZ To Showcase Innovative Nonwoven Technologies At CINTE 2024

GRAZ, Austria — August 21, 2024 — International technology group ANDRITZ announces its participation in the upcoming China International Nonwovens Exhibition CINTE 2024. Taking place in Shanghai from September 19 to 21, ANDRITZ will present a range of cutting-edge products and technologies that highlight its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the nonwoven sector (hall 1, booth E01).

LATEST SUSTAINABLE WIPES SOLUTION: WETLACE AXCESS

The neXline wetlace aXcess is tailored solution for making high-quality, flushable wipes like baby wipes, personal care wipes, and household wipes. It combines wet forming and hydroentanglement, and is perfect for capacity needs in China and APAC. This solution fits in perfectly with ANDRITZ’s strong focus on sustainability with “FOR THE CHANGE”.

NEW DEVELOPMENT FOR SPUNLACE: NEW PRO 36-100 CROSSLAPPER

ANDRITZ serves the full range in spunlace line solutions, from low to high capacities. The recent development, the new PRO 36-100 crosslapper, is perfectly designed for aXcess crosslapped nonwoven lines. It can work at speeds of up to 100 m/min and handles fibers from 30 to 100 gsm for making hygiene products. It offers enhanced flexibility and performance, making it suitable for a wide range of nonwoven applications. Like all ANDRITZ crosslappers, it is designed for easy installation in nonwovens production lines, and delivers a remarkable reduction in production costs thanks to the improved regularity, which saves fibers.

Naturally, the company offers a variety of different crosslappers that can be used for high-capacity production of bio-wipes and multi-purpose wipes.

EMPHASIZED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DRYLAID NONWOVEN PROCESSES: CA35 CARD

The latest development in the aXcess range is the CA35 card for high capacities, representing a significant advancement in the production of nonwoven fabrics. Thanks to the improvement of fibers and web handling, CA35 card makes it possible to reach speeds of up to 200 m/min, while keeping the MD/CD ratio. With this improved performance, CA35 card offers a competitive capacity/investment ratio for needlepunch, spunlace, Wetlace™CP and air-through bonding processes.

ANDRITZ’s innovative technologies and solutions not only demonstrate its leading position in the nonwoven and textile industry, but also embody its commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

We warmly invite you to visit the ANDRITZ booth at CINTE Hall 1, booth No. E01. The entire team is looking forward to meeting you and discussing how we can help you achieve your business goals.

Posted: August 21, 2024

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP