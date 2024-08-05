AATCC Journal Of Research To Become Open Access

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — August 2, 2024 — As of January 1, 2025, the American Association of Textile Chemists & Colorists’ AATCC Journal of Research will be a freely accessible as an Open Access Journal, providing vital information about broad aspects of textile chemistry, coloration, testing, and advanced materials to textile industry researchers and professionals all over the world. The AATCC Journal of Research (AJOR) is a peer-reviewed journal dedicated to publishing original and review papers.

Prior to January 2025, access to AJOR for most textile professionals was dependent on membership to AATCC, or a separate paid subscription. Now that the journal is open access after January 1, 2025, there will be no restrictions on who can access the journal, with all articles past and present being free to view. This means that researchers and textile professionals can make use of the journal without any barriers to accessing the articles and be at the forefront of textile research.

The decision to make AJOR open access greatly enhances the goal of AATCC and the journal’s Editors to spread education and knowledge in the industry by providing high-quality peer-reviewed information. AJOR continues AATCC’s long history of publishing peer-reviewed research and has always been an integral membership benefit for AATCC members, allowing them to stay current with cutting edge textile-related research. The decision to make AJOR content freely available allows everyone access to this content so the information can be shared with researchers and professionals worldwide.

AJOR’s Editor in Chief, Dr. Gang Sun (University of California, Davis); Deputy Editor, Dr. Chi Wai Kan (Hong Kong Polytechnic University); and Publications Chair, Dr. Jiping Wang (Shanghai University of Engineering Science) were pivotal in the decision to bring the AATCC Journal of Research to Open Access.

All of the journal’s latest and previous articles can be read for free beginning on January 1, 2025. For those interested in submitting to AJOR, authors can benefit from a 50% discount on the article processing charge (APC) throughout 2025. Article processing charges will begin starting September 1, 2024.

