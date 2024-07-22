S&P Global Inc. (UK) Joins The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — July 22, 2024 — S&P Global provides essential intelligence – analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. One of the 5 business divisions – S&P Global Commodity Insights’ coverage includes chemicals & fibers, oil and gas, power, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Commodity Insights comprises well-known and market leading brands following the merger of IHS Markit with S&P Global in March 2022. S&P Global Market Intelligence delivers leading data sources and technologies about macroeconomy, regions and sectors and partners with customers to broaden their perspective and operate with confidence.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “ITMF is very pleased to welcome S&P Global as the latest corporate member. S&P Global is a renowned company that is providing valuable data across regions and industries that is now also covering the upstream fiber and textile industry. It is mutually advantageous if companies from the entire textile industry and from affiliated sectors are coming together at ITMF to meet and discuss issues related to the entire value chain. S&P Global has a lot of expertise to offer but can also benefit from being closer to the industry and thus from a better understanding of the dynamics shaping it.”

Ms. Tatiana Bondar, Associate Director of S&P Global Inc., pointed out that “by having joined ITMF the S&P Global will now have access to a lot of valuable reports, statistics, and surveys that help to further improve the understanding of fibre and textile industry. Taking part in excusive ITMF activities like the ITMF Annual Conferences, special workshops and webinars provides access to in-depth knowledge and to being closer to market. In today’s interwoven and ever more complex world it is important to be embedded in the industry you serve and to have easy access to both information and industry experts from around the world. I believe that by staying tuned our fibers team, represented in EMEA, Asia and America, will be able to bring value to the ITMF and its members.”

For more information about the S&P Global, please go to https://www.spglobal.com

For more information about ITMF, please go to www.itmf.org and/or contact secretariat@itmf.org

Posted: July 22, 2024

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)