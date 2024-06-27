Lenzing Appoints Kit Ping Au-Yeung As Executive Vice President Of Commercial Textiles

LENZING, Austria — June 27, 2024 — Lenzing Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Kit Ping Au-Yeung as the Executive Vice President of Commercial Textiles with immediate effect. This strategic leadership appointment highlights Lenzing’s continuous commitment to strengthen its integral leadership roles and fuel the growth of its core textile businesses. Kit Ping succeeds Florian Heubrandner, who will take on a new role as Executive Vice President of Filament to reinforce the expansion of Lenzing’s global filament business.

In her new role, Kit Ping will be leading the expansion strategy and development of Lenzing’s textiles business, which comprises of fiber offerings under the flagship TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ brands. With decades of experience working with partners across the textile value chain, Kit Ping will continue to foster the development of Lenzing’s textile business through driving innovative fiber and application solutions for customers, and ultimately bring benefits to consumers. Prior to joining Lenzing, Kit Ping held several regional and global commercial and operational leadership roles at Coats Group, as well as more recently at Amann Group. Her experience will add value to Lenzing’s core business, affirming Lenzing’s dedication to driving a positive impact across the industry ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kit Ping as our Executive Vice President of Commercial Textiles,” said Stephan Sielaff, Chief Executive Officer of Lenzing. “Kit Ping’s vision is perfectly aligned with Lenzing’s commitment to enabling fiber production with a lower environmental impact. Kit Ping will play a pivotal role in driving our core textile business forward, as we see tremendous growth opportunities in this sector. We are confident that the business will continue to succeed under Kit Ping’s leadership.”

“I am excited to be a part of Lenzing at this historical moment as the textile business takes a big leap towards a more sustainable future. Lenzing is not only a company which pioneers fiber innovation, but also an essential collaborator who empowers and supports value chain partners to embrace more circular business practices. My goal is to strengthen what we’ve been committed to and inspire more partners to join us in building a brighter future together for our industry and beyond in the decades to come.” said Kit Ping.

From 1 July 2024 onward, Florian Heubrandner will focus on driving the strategy and expansion of Lenzing’s filament business with his established expertise in the value chain. He will work alongside Lenzing’s Research and Development and Engineering teams to establish filament as a separate business with a strong focus on innovation and growth.

“Florian has been a driving force in steering the transformation of our business into a global raw materials brand for textiles that is trusted by our customers and the industry. With his new role, we believe he will be able to bring Lenzing’s filament business to the next level,” added Mr. Sielaff.

Posted: June 27, 2024

Source: Lenzing Group