ITM 2024, Opened Its Doors With Record Visitors From 74 Countries

ISTANBUL — June 5, 2024 — Bringing together textile technology leaders, global investors and professional visitors from all over the world, ITM 2024 Exhibition opened its doors with a record number of exhibitors and visitors from 74 countries. Having attracted thousands of international visitors on the first day of the exhibition, ITM 2024 is preparing to break new records in terms of company diversity, number of exhibitors and visitors.

The opening ceremony of ITM 2024 International Textile Machinery Exhibition and HIGHTEX 2024 Technical Textiles and Nonwovens Exhibition, organized by Teknik Fair Inc. and Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. in cooperation with TEMSAD between June 4-8, was held at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center.

High Interest to ITM 2024 from Sector Unions and Associations

The opening ceremony was attended by the presidents of associations and unions from Turkey and around the world, as well as senior executives of many local and foreign companies. Necip Güney, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Teknik Fairs, stated that although it was the first day of the fair, they were very happy that international visitors from 74 countries came to ITM 2024 Exhibition.

Stating that thousands of professional visitors and global investors will visit ITM 2024 Exhibition for 5 days, Güney said, “The interest shown in our exhibition on the first day made us and our exhibitors very happy. The intense interest shows that we will host thousands of international visitors from Europe to Asia, from the Middle East to North Africa, from Turkic Republics to the Balkans.

“We manage ITM Exhibitions with a professional team of approximately 1000 people. The increase in the number of exhibitors and visitors every year shows that our efforts have not been in vain. I would like to thank all our industry stakeholders and teammates who contributed to this success. I would also like to express my gratitude to our valuable exhibitors and visitors who came from miles away to witness this great meeting in our country.”

Posted: June 5, 2024

Source: Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş.