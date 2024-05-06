Trade Delegation Support From The Ministry Of Trade To ITM 2024

ISTANBUL, Turkey — May 6, 2024 — Republic of Turkey Ministry of Commerce announced the year of 2024 ‘Trade Delegation Supports List’. ITM 2024 International Textile Machinery Exhibition and HIGHTEX 2024 International Technical Textiles and Nonwoven Exhibition were included in the list.

ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will be held in partnership with Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fairs Inc. and in cooperation with Textile Machinery and Accessories Industrialists Association (TEMSAD), will open its doors to its visitors between 4-8 June 2024 at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center. ITM 2024 Exhibition, one of the world’s most important organisation in its field; will host textile technology leaders in Istanbul for 5 days. Global sector investors and professional visitors will flock to ITM 2024 Exhibition to see the latest technologies closely.

ITM 2024 Exhibition and HIGHTEX 2024 International Technical Textiles and Nonwovens Exhibition, which will be organised on an area of 120.000 m2 and in a total of 13 halls, have taken their place in the ‘Trade Delegation Supports List’ of the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Turkey.

In this context, ITM and HIGHTEX 2024 Exhibitions will host trade delegations from many countries including Bangladesh, Algeria, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Morocco, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Serbia, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Venezuela and Vietnam. Trade delegations from these countries will be able to meet with manufacturers in all areas of the textile industry from weaving to knitting, fibre to yarn, denim to technical textiles, dyeing to printing and finishing.

Trade Delegations will be able to apply to Turkish Consulates and Commercial Attaché Offices

Turkish Consulates and Commercial Attaché Offices are assisting trade delegations with visa applications. Companies those want to take their place among the trade delegations coming to the ITM 2024 Exhibition will be able to apply to the Turkish Consulates and Commercial Attaché Offices in their countries.

Posted: May 6, 2024

Source: Teknik Fuarcilik