Terrot Joins The Textile Revolution At ITM

CHEMNITZ, Germany — May 28, 2024 — ITM 2024 is the meeting place for leading companies and experts from the textile technology industry. The fair will take place at the Istanbul Tuyap Fair and Congress Center from 4 to 8 June 2024. At ITM we will present our la- test innovations and technologies in the field of circular knitting machines. With over 64,500 visitors from 102 countries and 1,280 exhibitors from 65 countries, ITM 2022 has already been a great success.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the next success story, discover our latest developments and connect with our sales team and management. You are cordially invited to visit the TERROT TEXTILMASCHINEN STAND 315A IN HALL 3. A highlight at our stand will be live demonstrations of our Interlock blockbuster I3P 196 open width frame (dia- meter 34“, gauge E32, number of feeders: 108) with Smartex system. Terrot and ERKO team will be available for your inquiries and consultations.

Martin Vorsatz, Managing Director of Terrot Textilmaschinen GmbH, emphasizes: “We are excited to announce Terrot’s participation at the ITM, which is expected to provide new impulses and insights. We are looking forward to meeting our valued customers and partners, industry experts and interested parties. Our extensive experience and technical know-how will help strengthen Terrot‘s position in the global market. We are confident that our circular knitting machines will continue to meet the highest stan- dards and exceed our customers‘ expectations.“

The I3P 196 is a highly productive and flexible circular knitting machine producing “8-lock“, interlock and modified structures such as double face, punto di roma, milano rib, piqué rodier and also racer mesh with maximum efficiency. Equipped with up to 4 needle tracks in cylinder cam and 2 needle tracks in dial cam the I3P 196 promises ma- ximum flexibility and a wide range of pattern options.

As already 2023 at ITMA Milan we will be teaming up in our booth with Smartex, who provide among others a state-of-the-art AI driven error detection system. The Smartex CORE system build-in on our exhibition machine gives the customer the power of latest hardware and software technology to control their fabric production, inspecting every inch of fabric using artificial intelligence algorithms, which are constantly being upgraded.

Posted: May 30, 2024

Source: Terrot Textilmaschinen GmbH