Industry-Leading Speakers, Exhibitors Prepare For Mid-Summer Showcase At Intertextile Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China — May 23, 2024 — With less than two weeks to go until one of South China’s leading apparel textile fairs kicks off in Shenzhen’s CBD, key players from along the value chain are preparing to present innovations, reveal global fashion trends, and deliver up-to-date insights. Taking place from 5 – 7 June in Halls 1, 2, and 9 at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian), Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics 2024 will welcome a wide range of exhibitors from 11 countries and regions. Meanwhile, various fringe events will play host to experts from organisations at the cutting-edge of the industry, including HKRITA, Pantone, Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI), and more.

Suppliers from China, Asia-Pacific, and beyond will exhibit a full spectrum of fabrics and accessories covering ladieswear, casualwear, denim, suiting and shirting, functional wear and sportswear, as well as swimwear and lingerie. With two fairs held alongside Intertextile Shenzhen, and garments set to appear for a second time, buyers can source products ranging from organic and man-made fibres to finished clothing.

The fair has been an effective means for Asian suppliers to penetrate South China’s market, and this year the Japan Zone, Korea Pavilion, and Taiwan Pavilion will ensure they gather in numbers. Joining them are a range of domestic pavilions, including Changshu, Haining, Huzhou, Shaoxing, Shengze, and other regions.

Innovation a core focus for key exhibitors

By utilising blends of natural and synthetic fibres, as well as recycled content, suppliers are able to pair elements of sustainability and functionality, two of the market’s most sought-after categories. Aiming to catch visitors’ attention with their own spin on innovation, several key exhibitors are highlighted below:

Idole Trading (China) : committed to providing high-quality, innovative, and environmentally friendly materials, Idole’s latest blend of Australian wool and Japanase tri-acetate yarn results in fabrics that are breathable, glossy, anti-static, and wrinkle-free.

: committed to providing high-quality, innovative, and environmentally friendly materials, Idole’s latest blend of Australian wool and Japanase tri-acetate yarn results in fabrics that are breathable, glossy, anti-static, and wrinkle-free. Kurabo Industries (Japan) : advanced spinning, weaving, dyeing, and processing technologies have allowed the company to create fabrics from natural fibres such as cotton, wool, and linen, with a strong focus on sustainability, functionality and comfort. Key to its business are fabrics used for uniform and casual wear, and heavy fabrics such as denim.

: advanced spinning, weaving, dyeing, and processing technologies have allowed the company to create fabrics from natural fibres such as cotton, wool, and linen, with a strong focus on sustainability, functionality and comfort. Key to its business are fabrics used for uniform and casual wear, and heavy fabrics such as denim. Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (Hong Kong) : designated as a Research and Development Centre for nanotechnology and advanced materials by the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Hong Kong Government, NAMI provides support for market-driven technology and its commercialisation.

: designated as a Research and Development Centre for nanotechnology and advanced materials by the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Hong Kong Government, NAMI provides support for market-driven technology and its commercialisation. Zhangjiagang VCARE Textile (China): supplying the likes of Gap, JNBY, Next, Puma, and Zara, the company mostly produces knitted, woven, and faux wool fabrics. Its highlighted woven plush is more delicate, soft, and thick than knitting plush, and is suitable for high-quality fashion and home textile products.

Multi-faceted fringe speakers to cover trends, market insights, innovation, and sustainability

With seminar topics grouped under four diverse categories, companies from various segments of the integrated value chain have confirmed speakers at the fair. Topics range from a preview of bioinspired super fibres (NAMI), safety and sustainability standards (Testex), to a Spring / Summer 2025 colour planner, reflecting a symbiosis between humanity, wildlife, and generative AI (Pantone).

Meanwhile, HKRITA will bring a panel of five industry experts to discuss “Threads of Innovation: Textile AI Exploration and Prospect”. HKRITA’s speakers will delve into how AI enhances textile innovation, manufacturing and retailing, providing important viewpoints on the textile industry’s future.

To align with Shenzhen’s business customs, and give visitors more time to source and keep informed at the various fringe events, the fair will be open from 9:00 – 18:00 on Days 1 and 2, and from 9:00 – 17:00 on Day 3.

Held concurrently with Yarn Expo Shenzhen and PH Value, Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; Messe Frankfurt (Shenzhen) Co Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Center.

Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics will be held from 5 – 7 June 2024.

