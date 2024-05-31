Hansae Invites North American Fashion Major Students To Tour Vietnam Production Facilities

SEOUL, South Korea — May 31, 2024 — Hansae Co., Ltd. (CEOs, Kim Ik-Whan and Kim Kyung), a global fashion Original Development Manufacturing (ODM) company, organized the ‘Summer Tour of Hansae’ program from May 12 to 19. The program invited students from North Carolina State University’s Wilson College of Textiles, to explore textile production sites in Vietnam.

This summer tour program systems from an industry-academia collaboration established between Hansae and Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University in 2019. To recruit participants, Hansae actively engaged at the 2024 Wilson College of Textiles Spring Career Fair held in February. Following a paper screening and video interview process, the company selected the eight finalists.

On May 14th, the eight students began their exploration with a visit to Hansae’s headquarters in Seoul before departing for Vietnam. From May 15th to 17th, they immersed themselves in the operations of Hansae’s Vietnamese production plant, known for its advanced automation technology.

At C&T VINA, Hansae’s fabric subsidiary, the students gained firsthand experience with clothing production technologies, including fabric knitting, dyeing, and printing. They also explored diverse systems like biomass boiler systems and reverse osmosis systems. Since acquiring the Vietnamese dyeing factory C&T VINA in 2013, Hansae established ‘COLOR & TOUCH’ in 2014, achieving vertical integration encompassing dyeing, processing, fabric brokerage, sewing, and manufacturing.

Afterwards, the students were exposed to an advanced manufacturing environment driven by IT technology at the Hansae Vietnam TG factory. They experienced the clothing production automation system, hanger line system, Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), and HAMS 2.0, a cutting-edge smart tech system.

The tour concluded at the Hansae HCM office in Ho Chi Minh City, where participants gained valuable insights into Hansae’s innovative 3D design capabilities. Established in 2017, the company’s virtual design team has pioneered the creation of virtual samples that realistically replicate fabric texture, pattern, and color. This approach reduces waste generation and minimizes the environmental impact compared to traditional sample production methods.

Dr. Andre West, Director of Zeis Textiles Extension at Wilson College of Textiles, who led the Hansae Summer Tour students, commented, “Witnessing K-Fashion’s technological prowess at the production site was a truly valuable experience for our students.” And the eight Wilson College students expressed their strong desire to join the company, stating, “If Hansae offers internships in the future, we will definitely apply.”

Kim Ik-Whan, Vice President of Hansae, said, “We will continue to conduct tours to actively recruit world-class fashion majors and become a truly global fashion tech leader.”

A global fashion ODM company, Hansae operates with 22 subsidiaries and 10 offices in 9 countries, including the US, Vietnam, Indonesia, Nicaragua, and Guatemala. Employing over 50,000 people worldwide, Hansae manufactures and delivers apparel for renowned brands like Walmart, Target, and GAP.

Source: Hansae Co., Ltd.