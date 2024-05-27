emtec Electronic Advances Textile Haptic Evaluation With Enhanced TSA Device At HIGHTEX 2024

LEIPZIG, Germany — May 27, 2024 — The emtec TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer represents a significant advancement in haptic testing technology. Based on a measuring principle that simulates the human fingertips, the portable lab device evaluates the hand-feel of fabrics with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency, measuring softness, smoothness, and stretch and recovery parameters within two minutes. Comparisons to results with traditional hand-panel testing methods using “touch experts” reveal a correlation of up to 100%. The TSA’s capabilities have been further enhanced with additional features, including:

Surface Thermal Conductivity and Thermal Insulation Measurement: The TSA reliably measures a product’s thermal properties, delivering objective data on how warm or cool a material feels to the touch.

Improved Design for Measuring Springback Behavior: The updated TSA utilizes an improved method for measuring springback behavior, accurately capturing a fabric’s ability to return to its original shape after deformation. This allows manufacturers to evaluate the elasticity and resilience of textiles, ensuring they meet specific performance standards.

Integrated High-Resolution Camera: A built-in camera captures detailed images of fabric structure, weave, and other visual embellishments, facilitating optical analysis.

Cloud-Based Virtual Haptic Library: Developed in collaboration with Black Swan Textiles, the Virtual Haptic Library is an online database that digitizes and categorizes TSA sample data, enabling seamless collaboration and quality control regardless of location.

The redesigned TSA helps answer the question: What makes one product more desirable than another? Is it softness, elasticity, cushioning, or a specific blend of these attributes? “With the improvements to the established TSA, manufacturers have even more tools at hand to define and enhance their product’s appeal,” explains Alexander Gruener, Global Business Development Manager at emtec.

Visitors to HIGHTEX 2024 are invited to stop by the emtec booth No. 107 in Hall 1 and speak with emtec Area Sales Manager Daniel Ohndorf and Cem Dipçin from Turkish partner company LABTEK to learn more about the updated TSA’s functionalities and application possibilities.

