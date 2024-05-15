ANEX 2024: Trützschler On Display Taipei, Taiwan, May 22 – 24, 2024

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — May 15, 2024 — Trützschler Nonwovens will participate in the ANEX 2024 exhibition at booth J121. Attendees will be able to explore high-quality sustainable nonwoven solutions tailored for flushable wipes with the pulp-based CP and WLS lines, as well as other cutting-edge offerings such as the needle-punched line T-SUPREMA for technical nonwovens.

“We are excited to be part of ANEX 2024, the leading conference in Southeast Asia,” says Mr. Oliver Döring, Director Sales & Marketing of Trützschler Nonwovens, “This event provides a platform to engage with our customers and industry experts from this region to understand their unique needs and deliver optimal solutions.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover solutions for biodegradable nonwovens from renewable resources. Visit Trützschler Nonwovens at ANEX 2024 at booth J121!

Source: Trützschler Nonwovens GmbH