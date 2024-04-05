These Are The Industry’s Game Changers: Techtextil And Texprocess Impress With A Strong Knowledge Programme

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — April 4, 2024 — Relevant industry trends, pioneering research milestones, new technologies and solutions for the major challenges of our time: with their high-calibre stages, Techtextil and Texprocess are once again making a name for themselves as indispensable knowledge and networking hubs. The two international innovation trade fairs take place together in Frankfurt am Main from 23 to 26 April 2024.

How is AI helping the textile industry? What is happening in recycling and the circular economy? And which innovations have what it takes to be game changers? From sustainability to digitalisation, these are the major and, above all, urgent topics that the leading trade fairs Techtextil and Texprocess address with their selected content programme: In 2024, the Techtextil and Texprocess Forums will once again stand for excellent quality content, speakers and networking, making them valuable platforms for knowledge transfer, professional exchange and business initiation.

From AI to circularity: Techtextil Forum takes an innovative approach to the textile future

Digitalisation, sustainability, supply chains, alternative materials, process optimisation and the circular economy: what are the latest research findings, technologies and innovations? And what trends and solutions are driving the global textile industry? Renowned experts will discuss these topics in the Techtextil Forum (Hall 9.1, E70), which will offer around 50 presentations and discussion panels over four days. Ricardo Vega Ayora (ITA Academy, Aachen), for example, will show how artificial intelligence can be used specifically for energy optimisation.

Sophia Merve Ince and Dr Recep Karadağ from Anatolian Colours will report on their particular breakthrough in organic dyes. Textile solutions for the future will be presented by moderator Dr. Jan Laperre (Centexbel) and Lea Zimmermann (DITF). They will discuss the vital role that textiles can play in the context of climate change and highlight a current research project on energy-free, self-cooling textiles.

A strong thematic focus of the Techtextil Forum is on the field of recycling. Johannes Leis (Saxon Textile Research Institute) and Robin Oddon (Techtera), among others, will share their findings on the development of closed-loop processes for the management of composite waste and waste materials. Lorenza Gardella (XLANCE), on the other hand, will demonstrate the recycling possibilities that polyolefin-based elastic fibres open up for new textiles.

Texprocess Forum and Denim Talks tackle the hot topics of the industry

The Texprocess Forum in Hall 9.0, B88 will focus on sustainable solutions and technologies for the future. One of the strong content partners is the German Engineering Federation (VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather), which will also start its guided tours of the fair on the topics of digitalisation and AI from here. On stage in the Econogy Talk, co-hosted by VDMA, Federica Giachetti (Morgan Tecnica), Michael McDonald (SPESA) and Günter Veit (VEIT Group) will discuss how sustainability can be implemented with the help of technological innovations.

Another must-have at Texprocess are the Denim Talks in Hall 8.0, D20. With current topics and discussions, industry experts invite to experience the future of the denim industry in a new way. Visitors will gain insights into circular strategies and new processing technologies and meet innovative suppliers and players. The range of topics includes sustainable approaches to washing, destroying, bleaching, lasering, dyeing, recycling, upcycling and customising. Among others, Abdul Jabbar Athar (US Apparel & Textiles) will talk about “Denim Sustainbility – A Nexus Approach” and Enrico Cartabbia (MACPI Americas), who will present the latest innovations for denim finishing.

Highlights: Innovation Awards & Young Professional Friday

With their strong stages, Techtextil and Texprocess cover the relevant topics of the industry. In addition to the specific trade fair themes, the two forums also offer a number of special events: Cross-industry highlights include the festive presentation of the Techtextil and Texprocess Innovation Awards 2024 on the Texprocess stage on 23 April at 12:30 pm.

To mark the twentieth anniversary of Techtextil, all exhibitors who took part in the first Techtextil in 1986 will be honoured on 24 April at 09:00. Another crowd-puller is the Young Professionals Friday on the last day of the trade fair, when both industry platforms will focus on the next generation.

The Techtextil and Texprocess Forums are also the starting point for numerous guided tours, such as the Econogy Tours to exciting companies with sustainable products. Exhibitors and visitors can also conveniently plan their personal knowledge programme on the move using the Techtextil and Texprocess Navigator apps.

Posted: April 5, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH