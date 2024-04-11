Showcasing Pakistan Presence: The KARL MAYER GROUP Exhibits At IGATEX May 1 – 4, 2024

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — APRIL 11, 2024 — The KARL MAYER GROUP will be exhibiting at IGATEX from May 1 to 4, 2024 in Lahore with its representatives Madhani Associates and Nazer & Co.

The KARL MAYER GROUP is looking forward to a lively exchange with its South Asian customers at IGATEX, which will take place from May 1 to 4, 2024 at the Expo Centre in Lahore.

Pakistan is a particularly important market for the global player’s warp preparation systems. The PROSIZE® sizing machine, the WARPDIRECT® warping machine and the KARL MAYER Long Chain Beamer and Ball Warper for the denim sector are well established in the Pakistani textile industry. As at previous trade fairs, Senior Sales Manager Peter Obrist expects numerous customers and good discussions. “It has always paid off for us to take part in IGATEX,” says the sales professional. Especially now, it is important for him to show his presence and support customers: After a huge surge in investment during the pandemic, political problems have plunged the country into a severe crisis. Peter Obrist and his warp preparation team can be found at the Expo Center in Lahore on the stand of KARL MAYER‘s representative Madhani Associates.

Anyone interested in the warp knitting range from KARL MAYER will find what they are looking for at the stand of Nazer & Co, also a regional representative of the machine manufacturer. Regional Sales Manager Mark Smith and his team will be exhibiting 4-way stretch articles from tricot machines for the athleisure and sportswear sector and plush fabrics from double-bar raschel machines for upholstery and toys. Other focal points of the exhibition are terry fabrics made of fiber yarn for beach and bath.

Posted: April 11, 2024

Source: The KARL MAYER GROUP