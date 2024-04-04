Lectra Appoints Antonella Capelli As President Of The Europe, Middle East And Africa (EMEA) Region

PARIS — April 4, 2024 — Lectra, supplier of technology solutions accelerating the transition to Industry 4.0 for the fashion, automotive and furniture industries, announces the appointment of Antonella Capelli as President of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, effective May 1, 2024. Already a member of the Executive Committee since January 1, 2024, Antonella Capelli takes over from Fabio Canali, who is retiring.

Lectra currently operates in 74 countries in the EMEA region, with over 500 employees in 17 locations and 4,000 customers. At the forefront of digital transformation, the EMEA region, which accounted for 33% of the group sales in 2023, has always been a driving force for Lectra, which continuously propels the deployment of its new offers dedicated to Industry 4.0 there.

“On behalf of all Lectra teams, I would first like to extend my warmest thanks to Fabio Canali for his exceptional investment since he joined Lectra, twenty years ago. Fabio brilliantly guided our team in Italy, then in Southern Europe and North Africa, where together, they delivered outstanding performance. His leadership and expertise have been essential to the success of numerous offers launched over the past decade”, says Daniel Harari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lectra. “I am particularly pleased that Antonella Capelli is taking over to continue Lectra’s development in the EMEA region. For over ten years, she has demonstrated her excellent understanding of our customers’ challenges, and her ability to accelerate the company’s growth in this region. I have no doubt that Antonella will make a very positive contribution to the Industry 4.0 transition of the companies that place their trust in us in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

Antonella Capelli began her career at IBM Global Business Services, in IT project management, digital innovation and consultative sales for the fashion market. In 2013, she joined Lectra as Professional Services Manager for Italy. She then moved into a sales role in 2017, gradually increasing her responsibilities in Italy and the Southern Europe and North Africa region. She holds a master’s degree in management and production engineering from the University of Milan-Politecnico (Italy).

“I am particularly honored and excited to be able to support Lectra’s success in a region where our customers’ challenges can be very diverse”, says Antonella Capelli. “I’m looking forward to working closely with all EMEA teams to provide solutions that will enable players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries to pursue their digital transformation. My ambition is to foster our collective success .”

Posted: April 4, 2024

Source: Lectra