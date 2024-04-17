Growth Of Technical Textiles Industry Increased Interest In HIGHTEX 2024

İSTANBUL, Turkey— April 17, 2024 — HIGHTEX 2024 Exhibition, which will bring together the world’s leading technical textile and nonwoven manufacturers and technology leaders with global buyers, will open its doors to visitors on 4-8 June 2024. HIGHTEX 2024, which attracts great interest from domestic and foreign companies, will host thousands of industry representatives and visitors from all over the world.

International Technical Textiles and Nonwovens Exhibition-HIGHTEX 2024, the first and only exhibition of its field in Turkey, will be held at Tüyap Fair and Congress Centrebetween 4-8 June next year. Preparations are underway for the HIGHTEX 2024, where nonwoven products, raw materials used in production and the latest technologies will be exhibited. HIGHTEX 2024, which has become more important as technical textiles take up more space in all areas of our lives, attracts great interest from companies. HIGHTEX 2024 Exhibition, which is expected to reach a record occupancy rate as a result of the demand from the leading manufacturers of the sector and new entrepreneurs, will accelerate the technical textile and nonwoven sector.

Global Technical Textiles Market Expected to Reach USD 272 Billion by 2030

Although the use of technical and textile words together is surprising to most people, ‘technical textile’ products are used extensively in various areas of our daily lives, from home to automobile, from clothing to agriculture, from highways to hospitals. So much so that the share of technical textiles in the traditional textile sector has reached 45-50%. Unlike the traditional textile and ready-to-wear sectors, technical textiles are seen as a sector that is constantly growing strongly and promising for the future. This is also reflected in the research results. According to a new report prepared by Grand View Research Inc.; the global technical textile market size is expected to reach 272.33 billion dollars by 2030, recording a compound annual growth rate of 4.7%.

The Latest Technologies in Technical Textiles to be Exhibited at HIGHTEX 2024

The high demand for HIGHTEX 2024 shows the strong growth of the sector, the future of the technical textile industry and the importance given to innovation. As a matter of fact; technical textiles and nonwovens will be integrated into more industries and living spaces in the future. HIGHTEX 2024 Exhibition will be an important platform for those who want to accelerate this integration process and shape the future of the industry.

At HIGHTEX 2024, which will bring together the leading manufacturers and suppliers of the sector with professional visitors; the latest products in many fields such as medical, automotive, aerospace, hygiene, agriculture, food, construction, smart textiles and geotextiles will be exhibited. HIGHTEX 2024 will not only provide exhibitors with opportunities for collaboration and networking, but also the opportunity to learn the latest trends, develop innovative products and strategies for the future.

Posted: April 17, 2024

Source: Teknik Fuarcılık INC.