The Italian Textile Machinery Industry Boost Trade Relations In India

MILAN — March 13, 2024 — Italian textile technology has always been a reliable partner for the India’s textile industry. Now a new promotional initiative aims to boost trade relations between the two Countries in the textile sector. Indeed 11 Italian textile machinery manufacturers will be taking part in the forthcoming technological symposia scheduled in New Delhi and Mumbai from 9 to 12 April. The two events, organized by the Italian Trade Agency and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will allow Italian companies to showcase their most up-to-date technologies to a selected audience of Indian textile entrepreneurs.

The textile sector is of great significance in the Indian economy, contributing more than 2% of the GDP and allowing the Country to be among the world largest exporter of textile and apparel items. Moreover India represents the third largest foreign market for the Italian textile machinery industry.

Marco Salvadè, president of ACIMIT comments: “In India textile sector is steadily developing, not only in terms of traditional textiles. The strong growth in demand for technical and innovative textiles in application areas such as geotextiles and medical is another business opportunity for our industry. These symposia will provide an opportunity to highlight the supply of Italian manufacturers, who are at the forefront especially in sustainability and digitization of production processes.”

In 2022 India imported Italian textile machinery for a total value of about 200 million euro. Referring to the first 9 months of 2023, the value shows a slight decrease compared to the value for the same period of the previous year, but the forecast for the current year remains positive.

“These technology symposia are part of a promotional program that ITA and ACIMIT have been developing for years to strengthen trade relations between the two Countries in the textile field, continues Salvadè. In particular, I would like to mention that the first Italian textile technology training center set up was the one established at DKTE’S Textile & Engineering Institute Ichalkaranji (DKTE).”

Posted: March 13, 2024

Source: ACIMIT – The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers