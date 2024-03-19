Sustainable, Leading In Digitalization And Innovative Textile Technologies At ITM 2024

ISTANBUL — March 18, 2024 — ITM 2024 Exhibition will host the latest innovations in textile machineries, technologies, artificial intelligence supported machines, software and design marvel devices. Visitors who visit the ITM 2024 Exhibition, where innovations from every field of textile from weaving to knitting, from yarn to digital printing, from finishing to denim will discover innovative, environmentally friendly and pioneering technologies in digitalization for a sustainable future.

ITM 2024 International Textile Machinery Exhibition, which will be organized in collaboration with Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş. and in partnership with Textile Machinery and Accessories Industrialists Association (TEMSAD), will open its doors to its visitors at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center between 4-8 June 2024. ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will turn into a platform full of state-of-the-art machinery, digital design trends and sustainable production solutions; will give exhibitors the opportunity to discover the most up-to-date and effective applications in the sector.

New Manufacturing Techniques such as Artificial Intelligence and Automation will be in the Spotlight at ITM 2024

2023 was a year in which sustainability, digitalization and innovation were highlighted. The use of recyclable materials, adoption of water-saving technologies and efforts to reduce carbon footprint heralded groundbreaking developments in the industry. Sustainability, digitalization, artificial intelligence and automation will continue to play a key role for the textile industry in 2024. Machines that are designed to increase production efficiency and reduce costs, new production techniques such as digitalization, artificial intelligence and automation will be one of the focus points of ITM 2024. Machinery and equipment designed to reduce environmental impact and made from sustainable materials will be featured at ITM 2024. Topics such as the use of recyclable materials, energy efficiency, waste reduction solutions, smart weaving machinery and production monitoring systems will also be presented at ITM 2024.

Intensive Demand for ITM 2024 Exhibition from Professional Visitors and Trade Delegations

Hundreds of exhibitors from Turkey and abroad are counting the days to introduce their latest technologies for the first time at ITM 2O24 Exhibition. Leading textile machinery manufacturers, global industry investors and professional visitors are planning to come to ITM 2024 Exhibition to see the latest technologies closely.

Trade delegations from dozens of countries are requesting to come to the ITM 2024, which is included in the list of ‘Domestic Fairs Covered by the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Turkey. Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Iran, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Morocco, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Serbia, Poland, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela are among the countries that have requested a procurement delegation.

Turkish Consulates and Commercial Attaché Offices are supporting trade delegations with visa applications. If you want to take your place among the trade delegations coming to ITM 2024 Exhibition, you can apply to the Turkish Consulates and Commercial Attaché Offices in your country.

Posted: March 19, 2024

Source: Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş.