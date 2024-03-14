Product Development In The Oerlikon Neumag Staple Fiber Technology Center: Staple Fibers For Polypropylene Geotextiles

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany — March 14, 2024 — The new staple fiber technology center of the Neumünster-based plant construction company Oerlikon Neumag, which opened in 2022, is now also available to customers for tests on continuous inline pilot lines for processing various polymers. The ultra-modern technology center initially focused on the further development of polyester fibers.

Polypropylene inline tests for geotextile applications achieve excellent results

Joint tests with a well-known fiber producer show excellent values in the inline process for polypropylene geotextile applications. Tenacities of well over 6 cN/dtex were achieved while residual elongation remained high. This means that the fibers exceed the parameters currently established in geotextile applications. “The demand for geotextiles is growing with higher traffic volumes and increasing climate extremes,” says Oerlikon Neumag Head of Development Dr. Friedrich Lennemann. “We are seeing a trend in fibers towards higher tenacity combined with high elongation. In view of the results achieved, we believe our customers are well equipped to meet this trend with our technology.”

High-tech staple fiber technology center supports the development of new fiber products

The 2100 m² facility provides all interested fiber manufacturers with access to current staple fiber technologies and processes. The modular fiber band processing line allows the variable combination of all components in order to reproduce the respective process. Extensive analysis options provide detailed findings for further development.

Interested parties can also find out more about the product range at this year’s Techtextil in Frankfurt, where the Oerlikon Business Unit Manmade Fibers will be represented at the VDMA stand.

Posted: March 14, 2024

Source: Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division