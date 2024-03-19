Hyosung Presents new regen™ Planet-Friendly Textile Solutions At Spring Trade Shows

SEOUL, South Korea — March 19, 2024 — Expanding its dedication to ongoing innovation and delivering sustainable solutions for a wide range of needs throughout the value chain, Hyosung will introduce a distinctive range of certified sustainable materials at forthcoming international trade shows this spring.

At Performance Days Munich & Functional Fabric Fair Portland

From nature to performance fibre

Creating a more powerful sustainable story, Hyosung has expanded its offering of regen™ Bio-Based Elastane, replacing nearly all the fibre’s raw materials previously made with petroleum-based resources with 100% renewable resources. The company recently received an independent 3rd party LCA for its expanded offering of regen Bio-Based Elastane.

Hyosung was the first company to commercially introduce USDA and SGS-certified regen Bio-Based Elastane made with 30% renewable resources in 2021, which has been successfully adopted by leading global brands. According to an independent 3rd party LCA, the manufacture of 1kg regen Bio-Based spandex reduces its carbon footprint by 20% as compared to the production 1kg of conventional spandex.

“We are very excited about our expanded regen Bio-Based Elastane offering that further reduces our dependence on fossil fuels and carbon emissions,” said Claire O’Neill, Hyosung Director of European Brand Marketing. “As a comprehensive provider of sustainable textile solutions, our goal is to provide textile options that meet the diverse needs of our mills, brands, and consumers. We take pride in achieving this objective.”

Ocean Protection Initiative

At Performance Days and Functional Fabric Fair, Hyosung will also present the latest innovations with its GRS-certified, 100% post-consumer recycled regen Ocean Nylon made from discarded fishing nets. Third party LCA data shows that the manufacture of 1 kg regen ocean post-consumer recycled nylon made with discarded fishing nets reduces CO2 emissions by 73%, fossil resource use by 76%, and water consumption by 98% compared to the manufacture of 1 kg of conventional nylon. Under its proprietary recycling process, Hyosung recently increased production and re-launched regen Ocean Nylon in early 2023, which has led to major outdoor brand adoptions that are launching new products made with the material this spring.

David Kwon, senior manager of Hyosung’s Nylon and Polyester marketing team, will join a panel discussion exploring what ocean-bound plastic is exactly and what can be done with plastics already at sea led by Technical editor of WSA magazine, Sophie Bramel, held on the second day of Performance Days, March 21 at 2pm.

Reuse. Recyle. Regen.

To meet consumer desire for sustainable apparel that offers comfort with performance benefits, Hyosung has uniquely added multi-function properties in the manufacture of its certified 100% recycled Elastane, Nylon and Polyester fibres. For instance, Hyosung’s regen Askin Polyester offers cool touch, UV protection and quick drying benefits. Its regen Xanadu is a mechanical stretch fibre made with a blend of recycled post-consumer PET and plant-based materials providing a performance fit.

At Kingpins Amsterdam

Innovation for denim you want to live in

At Kingpins Amsterdam, Hyosung will present new denim stretch innovations with its CREORA® 3D Max Elastane. Hyosung’s CREORA 3D Max elastane delivers high-performance stretch and recovery with a very small portion of elastane content uniquely allowing the garment to be recycled according to Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s The Jeans Redesign.

Anticipating denim brand needs, Hyosung has added sustainable and functional versions of the fibre that matches the same performance and recyclability benefits as conventional CREORA® 3D Max Elastane, which include USDA and SGS-certified regen Bio-Based 3D Max Elastane, RCS certified, 100% recycled regen 3D Max Elastane made from industrial waste, and CREORA® Easy 3D Max Eastane that provides soft power and excellent stretch.

“Hyosung is dedicated to developing various versions of denim spandex with added bio-functionality in the future, said Simon Hong, Hyosung Denim Lead. “This initiative aims to provide consumers with options that prioritize not only eco-friendliness but also comfort and convenience. By incorporating special features into these products, Hyosung seeks to enhance the overall user experience while contributing to sustainable practices in the fashion industry.”

At Kingpins, Hyosung will sponsor and participate in a panel discussion with denim design professionals with varied prospectives on what fit might look like in 5 years’ time.

Hyosung can be found at Performance Days Munich March 20-21, stand 50x, Functional Fabric Fair Portland, April 17-18, booth 1608, and Kingpins Amsterdam April 24-25 taking place in the SugarFactory.

Source: Hyosung