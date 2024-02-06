The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF): ITMF Awards 2024 Application Process Has Started

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — February 6, 2024 — In 2024 ITMF is launching yet another edition of the ITMF Awards. There are 3 different categories that companies/organisations can apply for:

ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Award 2024

ITMF International Cooperation Award 2024

ITMF Start-up Award 2024

The deadline for applications is April 30th, 2024.

The winners of the ITMF Awards 2024 will be presented during the ITMF Annual Conference 2024 from September 8-10, 2024, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. They will be able to present their winning projects at the conference.

All relevant information about applying for the ITMF Awards 2024 can be found on the following website: https://www.itmf.org/awards

ITMF is an international forum for the world’s textile and related industries founded in 1904. ITMF members are associations and companies covering the entire textile value chain – producers of fibres, textile machinery, chemicals, textiles, apparel, and home textiles. The membership is from more than 40 countries and is representing around 90% of global production.

Posted: February 6, 2024

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)