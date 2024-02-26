Mumbai Edition Of Gartex Texprocess India Demonstrated Innovation And Growth In Textile And Garment Industry

MUMBAI, India — February 24, 2024 — The 3rd Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India which concluded on 3 February, turned out to be one of the most recognised ‘one-stop’ platforms for selling and sourcing exciting and innovative products in the garment and textile manufacturing sector.

The event marked the presence of Shri Chandrakant Patil, Hon’ble Minister of Textile, Higher Education and Technical Education, Parliamentary Affairs State Border Defense and Shri Virendra Singh (IAS) Secretary Textiles, Maharashtra Government along with other industry stalwarts.

In the 3rd Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India, 105 exhibitors participated and 8,309 visitors explored the show floor which displayed cutting-edge garment manufacturing machinery, fabrics, advanced and new-age smart technology, textile printing solutions and others.

Gartex Texprocess India also hosted knowledge-sharing sessions – ‘Gartex TALKS’ on day one and ‘Denim TALKS’ on day two. At ‘Gartex TALKS’, Mr Ramesh Gosai, Principle Consultant, R R Gosai & Associates spoke on “Ease of Doing Business: In Garment Manufacturing”. He briefed the attendees on what are the challenges faced by people in starting a business in the textile industry and how they can overcome those hurdles and establish their business successfully.

‘Denim TALKS’ conducted four sessions to discuss the latest trends and landscape of the Denim industry. It began with a fireside chat on the ‘Denim Landscape’ between Mr Amit Gugnani, Senior Partner, Technopak Advisors and Mr Aamir Akhtar, Group President and CEO, Jindal Worldwide Limited. In the next session Mr Manuj Kanchan, Division Director – Central Asia, Jeanologia SL shared a presentation on ‘Water Era is Over, Air is the Future’. Through his presentation, he explained how Jeanologia SL is bringing a new era in Denim manufacturing by reducing water usage with the use of air technology in denim dying.

Ms Madhulika Tiwari, Partner, Technopak Advisors gave an insight on ‘Denim Market India’. She took the audience through the Denim journey in India and the evolution of Denim products among different demographics in India. The last session of ‘Denim TALKS’ was presented by Mr Puneet Dudeja, Director, Business Development, South Asia, WGSN on Denim Trends AW 24/25.

Exhibitors’ view on 3rd Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India

Exhibitor Parvinder Singh, Sales Director at Optitex, said: “Gartex is a good platform for us, we have been participating for the last three years regularly in this show and getting very good response.”

Ms Gunjan Panchal, Sales Team at Lion Denim said: “Our experience at Denim Show has been overwhelming. Our stall witnessed a good number of visitor footfalls and had a great interaction with other brands and manufacturers and various other players in the industry. The experience has been so good so far and we are really hoping to see more action for the rest of the day.”

Sharad Jaipuria, President – DMA; Managing Director – Ginni International Ltd said:

“Gartex Texprocess India Exhibition is one of the largest textile exhibitions being held in India. It has the complete value chain, it has fabrics, it has trims, it has machinery manufacturer, printing machinery, etc. This time almost 30 denim mills are also participating in this exhibition. We hope to do good business. There is a large footfall, we have a lot of customers coming and interacting with us trying to understand the latest trend of fabrics.”

Mayur Ghatak, CEO and Co-Founder of Codverse Technology, said: “The visitor profile that we get is all niche, very relevant to what we do. We absolutely see our target audience and the quality of the visitors and the state of art facility that we provide is helping us in branding ourselves. You should consider Gartex Texprocess India as a potential platform for your upcoming trade shows. And if you’re serious about your products and getting the right customer, then this is probably the best place for that.”

Sharing his experience as a first exhibitor at Gartex Texprocess India Alok Parekh, Director – Shreenath Paper said: “This is my first time at Gartex Texprocess India and the experience is truly great and we are looking forward to participating again. We are getting absolutely the right visitor profile and we are also getting export enquiries from various countries and visitors are coming towards us.”

Suketu Shah, Chief Executive/Business Head – LNJ Denim, said “I am very happy to be at Gartex Texprocess India once again. It gives great strength to meet all the brands and the distribution network, it gives an immense pleasure to be with them.”

Tapan Kapadia, Director – HSW Embroidery Machines, said, “We have had an excellent experience here, last year as well as this year too, we got a great number of clients and the most exciting ones were from Kolkata, Madurai and Delhi. This show is based in Mumbai but we are getting buyers from all over India.”

The upcoming 10th Delhi edition of Gartex Texprocess India will be held from 1 – 3 August 2024 at YashoBhoomi (IICC) Dwarka, New Delhi which will continue to feature a variety of high-end innovations on the show floor.

Posted: February 26, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd.