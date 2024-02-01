Innovative Collaborations And Global Trends Take Center Stage At Texworld NYC And Apparel Sourcing NYC

WANCHAI, Hong Kong — January 31, 2024 — The East Coast’s premier textile sourcing event recently concluded its highly anticipated Winter 2024 edition with overwhelming success marked by global participation, diverse special features, and valuable partnerships. The co-located event, featuring Texworld New York City, Apparel Sourcing New York City, and Printsource New York, took place January 22-24 at the Javits Center, welcoming 350+ exhibitors and thousands of attendees.

A Global Affair

A one-stop-shop for global sourcing, the event offered fabrics, trims, accessories, garments, print design, and more across 50+ product categories with participation from countries including Korea, Turkey, Taiwan, Peru, China, Japan, USA, India, Pakistan, and more.

Texworld NYC proudly showcased the Turkey Pavilion, emphasizing the rich heritage and cutting-edge manufacturing practices of Turkey in the international textile market.

Addressing the growing need for domestic suppliers, Texworld NYC announced a new partnership with SEAMS, the foremost Association and Voice of the U.S. Sewn Products Industry. Attendees were able to source, connect, and learn from USA-based exhibitors inside the SEAMS Supply Chain USA Pavilion. The collaboration with SEAMS brought an additional layer of expertise and industry wisdom to the event.

Diverse Special Features

In addition to sourcing, the show highlighted an array of special features that captivated attendees, reinforcing the industry’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and fostering global connections. Texworld NYC and Apparel Sourcing NYC continued its commitment to education by offering tailored sessions on global textile trends, sourcing landscape, business development, and more. Attendees engaged in meaningful discussions, fostered valuable connections, and gained insights from industry experts through a series of informative sessions during Textile Talks and the Lenzing Seminar Series.

The Texworld Trend Showcase, curated by DONEGER | TOBE, provided insights into Spring/Summer 2025 themes. Attendees explored the curated segments through the Explore the Floor Tour led by Creative Director, Kai Chow. Expanding the trend resources and educational aspect, Texworld NYC collaborated with Arsutoria, the prestigious Milan-based institution renowned for its contributions to footwear and leather goods education. The trend area featured over 200 material samples, showcasing the intersection of tradition and innovation in the fashion industry.

Another notable highlight of this winter’s event was the collaborative initiative with the Material Innovation Initiative (MII). The Next-Gen Innovation Hub specialty area provided buyers with insights into innovative, high-performing, and sustainable fiber and material alternatives, setting the stage for a more sustainable future in the textile industry.

Building on the success of the Next-Gen Innovation Hub and collaborations with sustainability-focused organizations such as Lenzing, Texworld NYC is committed to advancing sustainable practices in the industry. Look out for initiatives that promote eco-friendly materials, circular fashion, and responsible manufacturing at future events including the implementation of Econogy. (Learn more here: https://texpertisenetwork.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/sdg.html#econogy )

A vibrant addition to the show floor, the SAKURA COLLECTION Fashion Design Award Fashion Show showcased inspiring designs from 10 finalist designers from all over the world using the theme materials of “Natsu-Shiozawa” and “Upcycled Denim”. The SAKURA COLLECTION Fashion Design Award aims to connect Japan’s traditional industry with young creators from around the world to generate new ideas for the future. Attendees were immersed in a world of creativity and traditional Japanese culture.

Printsource New York Partnership

Printsource, a well-known beacon of creativity in the textile design realm, once again illuminated the show floor with its unparalleled showcase of innovative textile designs. Designers, buyers, and industry professionals were treated to a dynamic display, experiencing firsthand the cutting-edge prints, patterns, and surface design inspirations that have become synonymous with Printsource’s expertise. Printsource’s contribution to the event has not only enriched the overall experience for attendees but has also inspired the industry to explore new avenues of creativity.

As Texworld NYC and Apparel Sourcing NYC look ahead to future editions, we are excited about a continued partnership with Printsource. “I am truly grateful for the invaluable contribution of Printsource New York to our shows. As we collectively navigate the evolving landscape of the industry, we look forward to more events together, where we can continue to foster creativity, innovation, and lasting connections,” states Jennifer Bacon, VP Fashion and Apparel, Messe Frankfurt Inc

Looking Ahead: Future Events

Texworld NYC and Apparel Sourcing NYC are pioneers in the pursuit of progress. Beyond celebrating our recent success, we are enthusiastic about steering the industry toward continuous growth, fostering innovation, and expanding our global influence.

Save the dates for our other 2024 events:

Texworld NYC, Apparel Sourcing NYC, Home Textiles Sourcing: Summer 2024 Edition – July 16-18, Javits Center, New York City

Texworld Los Angeles, Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles: August 13-14, California Market Center

For more information on our events, visit us online at:

www.texworldnyc.com

Posted: February 1, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.