Indorama Ventures Awarded Platinum Medal From EcoVadis For Sustainability Performance In Supply Chain Management

BANGKOK, Thailand — February 2, 2024 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, a global sustainable chemical company, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Platinum Medal’ by EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Indorama Ventures actively participates in the annual EcoVadis assessment to measure its sustainable practices, ensuring alignment with the diverse requirements of key customers across various business segments and operations. In the latest evaluation for 2024, the company achieved a Platinum Medal, the highest award for sustainability performance, with an outstanding score of 80, surpassing last year’s score of 77. Indorama Ventures is ranked in the top 1% of all companies assessed within the primary industries of basic chemicals, outperforming companies worldwide. The company demonstrated above industry-average performance in all four assessment areas: environment, labor human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Mr. Yash Lohia, Chairman of the ESG Council at Indorama Ventures, said, “Recognition by EcoVadis is a key achievement in Indorama Ventures’ sustainability journey and best-in-class performance. Our commitment to sustainability extends across our business and the entire supply chain. We are proud to be recognized for our collaboration with suppliers to enhance sustainable practices and efforts to help our customers reach their sustainability goals. This award demonstrates our operational excellence and ability to bring to life our vision of being a world-class sustainable chemical company making great products for society.”

EcoVadis, a renowned provider of business sustainability ratings, evaluates companies across more than 200 purchasing categories in 175 countries worldwide.

Posted: February 2, 2024

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited