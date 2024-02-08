Global Cotton Yarn Players To Connect Amid Strong Demand At Yarn Expo Spring 2024

SHANGHAI — February 8, 2024 — The cotton yarn market has a wide-ranging influence, stretching from the ancient origins of cotton fabric to the high-tech fabric production techniques of today. Propelled by the growing demand for cotton yarn, robust textile industry development, and continuing technological advances, the upcoming fair is well-positioned to facilitate various business opportunities across the cotton sub-sector. Taking place from 6 – 8 March 2024 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the show will welcome over 500 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions, including 124 in the cotton category alone.

Cotton remains one of the main fibres of choice for apparel, home textiles, industrial textiles, and more. Advancements like genetically-modified cotton, combined with yarn manufacturing improvements, have further fuelled market expansion amid growing populations and economies worldwide. As the world’s largest producers of cotton and cotton-based products, China and India play major roles in the global market, which, following a healthy 6.3% CAGR, is projected to exceed USD 94.5 billion by 2028[1][2].

At the spring show, cotton exhibitors from China, India, and beyond are gearing up to meet strong international and domestic demand, with buyers able to source a wide range of related products.

32 exhibitor-strong India Pavilion in the spotlight

Maintaining its active role in India’s cotton yarn industry, the Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) will again organise the India Pavilion, set to feature some of the country’s top suppliers. At last year’s show, Mr Murali Balkrishna, Joint Director of Texprocil, commented: “We facilitated exports of over USD 15 billion of Indian cotton textiles last year to more than 150 countries around the world. China has been our biggest market over the past few years. Yarn Expo was an opportunity to regain the market share lost during the pandemic by building old relationships and forming new ones. There is no other platform that can match up to these fairs’ sheer magnitude, and they’re among the world’s best.”

This edition’s pavilion will feature over 30 exhibitors showcasing an array of cotton-related yarns and other products, including pure cotton carding, pure cotton combing / compact spinning, viscose, blended yarn, modal yarn, recycled, organic / BCI yarns, polyester, and polyester cotton. Highlighted exhibitors include:

Amar International – one of the leading exporters of Indian cotton yarns, raw cotton, cotton waste for recycling purposes, woven and knitted fabrics, agricultural commodities and chemical dyes. Its high quality “AMAR” products have garnered meaningful recognition, winning the “Silver Award for Export of Cotton Yarns 2017-2018.”

Excel Enterprise – a manufacturer of cotton yarn, including BCI, Pima, dyed, melange, as well as 100% viscose and viscose blended yarns. The company utilises the high-quality Shankar-6 cotton variety for its range of “EXCEL” yarns, and maintains a strong foothold in leading markets such as Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Korea, Pakistan, and Thailand, as well as Europe and South America.

Siddhi Sales Corporation – the ginning and spinning company serves as a key supplier of raw cotton to over 60 spinning mills in India, and exports to more than 30 countries worldwide, with products highly sought after by spinners and textile fabric manufacturers operating in the global market.

International cotton players making Yarn Expo Spring debuts

Coinciding with China’s peak sourcing season, many international exhibitors will be returning to the fairground. Several major industry players will be making their first appearance at the fair, including:

Blinks International (Pakistan) – renowned as a premier textile sourcing house in Pakistan, the company specialises in procuring raw cotton, cotton yarn, and grey fabrics for the global market, with a particular focus on Asia, Europe, and South America. Products include mélange, core spun, compact spun, jet spun, slub, stretch slub, multicount, zero twist, and hollow yarn.

PT. Bintang Makmur Sentosa Textil Industri (Indonesia) – specialising in spinning, weaving and finishing, products include ring-spun yarn, open-end cotton yarn, rayon, polyester, and more. The company has a monthly production capacity of 250,000 spindles of yarn, equivalent to approximately 20,000 bales.

RÜTEX GmbH (Germany) – the company’s extensive assortment comprises raw white and coloured yarns, both single and twisted, designed for weaving and knitting. RÜTEX utilises various spinning systems, including OE, ring, compact, siro, airjet, producing worsted yarn, core yarn, and filament yarns (FDY, DTY, ATY, BCF).

Yarn Expo Spring is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT. The fair will be held alongside Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition, Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition, CHIC and PH Value, with the resultant synergy allowing exhibitors and buyers to maximise their business opportunities.

Yarn Expo Spring will be held from 6 – 8 March 2024.

