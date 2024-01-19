The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF): Giltex LLC (Azerbaijan) Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — January 19, 2024 — GILTEX LLC is the only company built with a vertical integration system, not only in Azerbaijan but also in the entire South Caucasus region. The company covers the textile production flow and consists of a spinning factory, two weaving factories, two dyeing factories, a garment factory, and a medical masks factory.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “ITMF is delighted to welcome Giltex in ITMF. That for the first time a fully integrated company from this region of the world joins ITMF shows that the textile business is truly a global industry. The desire to join an international network like ITMF that represents the entire textile value chain is an indication that companies around the world are looking for relevant information and networks. To successfully navigate these challenging times and to prepare for the future it is indispensable to have access to relevant facts and figures about the industry and to identify potential partners to collaborate with. ITMF is offering such a platform.”

Mr. Kanan Budagov, Head of Procurement Dept. of Giltex LLC, pointed out that “ITMF is a unique global organisation that brings together like-minded industry people from around the world. It provides a special environment that allows to discuss pressing issues and trends that help to better understand the ongoing and constantly changing dynamics in the global textile industry. In today’s world companies must develop long-term strategies based on reliable information. ITMF offers such information as well as provides access to a unique network of industry experts. To learn from the industry and to discuss with the entire textile value chain – from fibre producers to producers of home textiles and garments – how to overcome the challenges and turn them into opportunities is crucial.”

Posted: January 19, 2024

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)