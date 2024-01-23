RUDOLF Introduces Groundbreaking Bio-Based Innovations For HYDROCOOL® Technology

GERETSRIED, Germany — January 23, 2024 — RUDOLF, a global supplier of specialty chemicals, announces a significant leap in textile performance with the introduction of bio-based innovations for its HYDROCOOL® technology, a breakthrough moisture management product line. The new durable bio-based products, RUCO®-PUR BIO SLB and FERAN® BIO ICR, represent a major turning point in textile chemistry, offering unrivalled sustainability, performance and durability.

HYDROCOOL® technologies have long been the standard for wicking moisture away from the skin to keep athletes and active people comfortable and dry. RUDOLF has taken this performance to an even higher level with the integration of bio-based raw materials. These bio-based ingredients, derived from renewable sources offering:

Reduced environmental impact: By using bio-based materials, RUDOLF reduces its reliance on traditional petroleum-based raw materials, minimizing the environmental footprint of its products.

Highest performance: The new bio-based formulations are as efficient as the traditional HYDROCOOL® products and offer maximum wash resistance.

RUCO®-PUR BIO SLB is a bio-based finishing agent that is ideal for synthetics, cellulosic and blends. It offers a bio-based content of 43% and is therefore an important step towards a more sustainable textile industry.

FERAN® BIO ICR is a bio-based soil release agent specially developed for polyester and its blends. It has an impressive 87% bio-based content, further underlining the commitment from RUDOLF for sustainable innovation. These bio-based innovations are an important milestone towards a more sustainable future. With these new products, RUDOLF is once again setting the standard for textile performance and sustainability.

In the words of Stephan Muller, Business Development Manager at RUDOLF: “Ensuring that the effect on the fabric is highly performing, long-lasting and undoubtedly safe for the skin and the environment, is of paramount importance for RUDOLF. And a philosophy that is at the very core of the bio-based advances we are launching”.

Posted: January 23, 2024

Source: Rudolf GmbH