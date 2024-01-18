Mimaki’s First DTF Printer Achieves Milestone Sales With Over 300 Units Sold

AMSTERDAM — January 17, 2024 — Mimaki Europe, a provider of industrial inkjet printers, cutting plotters and 3D printers, can today confirm that its first DTF (Direct to Film) printer, the TxF150-75, has surpassed the milestone of 300 units sold across EMEA. With the highest sales in the UK, France, Italy, Iberia and the DACH region, this fast-paced, wide-spread adoption of the TxF150-75 not only demonstrates the quality of the printer but also the rising popularity of the DTF printing method.

Announced at Mimaki’s Global Innovation Days in February 2023, the TxF150-75 offers a solution to common DTF issues, such as poor ink ejection and white ink clogging, through its built-in circulation system and degassed ink pack. Alongside other Mimaki core technologies, such as the nozzle check unit (NCU) and nozzle recovery system (NRS), the TxF150-75 provides an efficient printing process with minimal need for intervention, filling the gap in the market for a stable, reliable DTF solution.

Arjen Evertse, General Manager Sales, Mimaki Europe comments, “Hitting and then surpassing 300 orders of the TxF150 is a significant milestone. We’ve seen the impact DTF is having on the market in recent years and wanted to offer a solution that excelled in usability, reliability, and quality. The Tx150-75 provides all of these benefits, but its popularity is also due to its suitability for those introducing DTF technology to their production capabilities or those who already have an in-house business producing smaller run jobs.

Mimaki also announced the TxF300-75 in August 2023, which features all the same capabilities of the TxF150-75 but has a maximum print speed that is three times faster. We are seeing significant interest in this system as well, with already over 100 orders to date, especially among established DTF application suppliers who are printing high volumes.”

DTF printing has had a big impact on the apparel industry due to its versatility to print on a range of materials and the quicker delivery times achievable compared to other printing processes. Mimaki’s commitment to innovation, collaboration and sustainability all contributed to ensuring this new DTF technology portfolio from Mimaki is as robust and well received as it is.

At 80cm in width, both Mimaki DTF models are 20cm wider than the industry standard. This extra 80cm width is matched by the Adkins post-press powder shaker cure system, ensuring customers have a complete DTF solution that can print larger garments with less waste and quicker production times, allowing for a more cost-effective process. With a commitment to environmental safety, Mimaki has also created its own range of water-based pigment inks (PHT50) especially for this solution. As of March 2023, these inks are OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT certified, guaranteeing safety and environmental standards are met in line with Mimaki’s sustainability pledges.

Evertse concluded, “The response to our DTF products this year has been fantastic. We are confident that adoption of these technologies will only accelerate from here, and we look forward to supporting our customers and the market as it transitions to trusted, reliable DTF solutions.”

For more information, please visit www.mimakieurope.com.

Posted: January 18, 2024

Source: Mimaki Europe B.V.