Mimaki Europe Announces Appointment Of New Managing Director

AMSTERDAM — January 29, 2024 — Mimaki Europe, a manufacturer of inkjet printers and cutting technologies, has announced the appointment of Takao Terashima as the new Managing Director.

Starting his career in Mimaki in 1997 as part of the R&D Department, Terashima has developed his extensive expertise in Mimaki’s technology portfolio and the surrounding market over the past 26 years. Throughout his time at the company, he has taken up various senior positions across the company. Prior to this new role, he was Senior General Manager of the Asia Oceania Business Unit, a position he first started in 2017. Before this, he spent six months as Senior Deputy General Manager of Quality Management between April and October 2017.

Terashima’s career path has led him to work beyond Mimaki’s headquarters in Japan, in positions across Mimaki’s branches. He spent four years as Managing Director of Mimaki Singapore between 2013 and 2017, and he also worked at Mimaki USA early in his career as part of the technical support staff.

Succeeding Takahiro Hiraki as Managing Director of Mimaki Europe, Terashima will bring his industry expertise, analytical thinking, business and team-building skills, as well as his extensive company knowledge, to this new role.

Excited by this latest challenge, Terashima comments “I am delighted to take on the role of Managing Director of Mimaki Europe, in what is a landmark year for the branch. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the European headquarters, we can look back on the past two decades proudly, thanks to the ongoing hard-work and effort of the team.

Looking to the future, it is key to ensure our principles of innovation, collaboration, and sustainability continue to drive us to provide excellence for our customers. Being part of this company and the print industry for over 25 years, I am committed to taking Mimaki into the next 20 years of success.”

Posted: January 28, 2024

Source: Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.